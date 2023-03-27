Cyclist threatened with knife as men attempt to steal his bike on Northampton footpath

A cyclist was threatened with a knife as men attempted to steal his bike on a Northampton footpath.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday, March 24, on a footpath between St James Road and Towcester Road.

A man was approached as he cycled along a footpath under the railway bridge by three males who attempted to steal his bike at knife point, police say.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The man cycled off and the three offenders chased him on foot towards St James Retail Park. He managed to get to a place of safety and call the police.

“All three males were white. The first was about 5ft 9in and of a slim build. He was wearing dark blue silky joggers with a white stripe on the side, a black coat, and a black balaclava.

“The second male was about 5ft 6in and of a larger build. He was wearing black joggers, black hoodie, black trainers, and a black balaclava. While the third male was about 5ft 9in and of an athletic build.”