News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
2 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
3 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
4 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
5 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

Cyclist threatened with knife as men attempt to steal his bike on Northampton footpath

Police are appealing for witnesses

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Mar 2023, 13:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 13:39 BST

A cyclist was threatened with a knife as men attempted to steal his bike on a Northampton footpath.

The incident happened between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday, March 24, on a footpath between St James Road and Towcester Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man was approached as he cycled along a footpath under the railway bridge by three males who attempted to steal his bike at knife point, police say.

The incident happened between St James Road and Towcester Road.
The incident happened between St James Road and Towcester Road.
The incident happened between St James Road and Towcester Road.
Most Popular

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The man cycled off and the three offenders chased him on foot towards St James Retail Park. He managed to get to a place of safety and call the police.

“All three males were white. The first was about 5ft 9in and of a slim build. He was wearing dark blue silky joggers with a white stripe on the side, a black coat, and a black balaclava.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The second male was about 5ft 6in and of a larger build. He was wearing black joggers, black hoodie, black trainers, and a black balaclava. While the third male was about 5ft 9in and of an athletic build.”

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000178019.