Cyclist threatened with knife as men attempt to steal his bike on Northampton footpath
Police are appealing for witnesses
A cyclist was threatened with a knife as men attempted to steal his bike on a Northampton footpath.
The incident happened between 12.30am and 1.30am on Friday, March 24, on a footpath between St James Road and Towcester Road.
A man was approached as he cycled along a footpath under the railway bridge by three males who attempted to steal his bike at knife point, police say.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “The man cycled off and the three offenders chased him on foot towards St James Retail Park. He managed to get to a place of safety and call the police.
“All three males were white. The first was about 5ft 9in and of a slim build. He was wearing dark blue silky joggers with a white stripe on the side, a black coat, and a black balaclava.
“The second male was about 5ft 6in and of a larger build. He was wearing black joggers, black hoodie, black trainers, and a black balaclava. While the third male was about 5ft 9in and of an athletic build.”
Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000178019.