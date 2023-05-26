A cyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Kettering last night (Thursday).

Police were called to Northampton Road, just after the Bowhill junction, after a collision involving a bicycle and a silver Vauxhall Corsa at about 10.10pm.

The cyclist, who is aged 48 and was travelling towards Kettering town centre, was seriously hurt and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

The scene this morning

No arrests have been made as a result of the incident. The road was closed by police until about 8am this morning while investigation work took place.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash-cam footage of the actual collision prior to the incident.

