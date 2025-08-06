Cyclist attacked as phone stolen by man with grey Gucci bag in Northampton park

A cyclist was attacked and his phone was stolen by a man with a grey Gucci bag in a Northampton park.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened in Eastfield Park, in Greenside, near Northampton College, on Saturday July 19, between 9.20pm and 9.40pm.

Police say a man was riding his bike through the park and he was attacked by another man who stole his phone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, about 6ft 5in, of a muscular build, and a bird tattoo on one of his hands.

The incident happened in Eastfield Park.

“He was wearing a black tracksuit, and a grey Gucci bag that had a blue and red strap.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000423598.