Cyclist attacked as phone stolen by man with grey Gucci bag in Northampton park

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Aug 2025, 11:53 BST
A cyclist was attacked and his phone was stolen by a man with a grey Gucci bag in a Northampton park.

The incident happened in Eastfield Park, in Greenside, near Northampton College, on Saturday July 19, between 9.20pm and 9.40pm.

Police say a man was riding his bike through the park and he was attacked by another man who stole his phone.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, about 6ft 5in, of a muscular build, and a bird tattoo on one of his hands.

The incident happened in Eastfield Park.
The incident happened in Eastfield Park.

“He was wearing a black tracksuit, and a grey Gucci bag that had a blue and red strap.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000423598.

