Cyclist attacked as phone stolen by man with grey Gucci bag in Northampton park
The incident happened in Eastfield Park, in Greenside, near Northampton College, on Saturday July 19, between 9.20pm and 9.40pm.
Police say a man was riding his bike through the park and he was attacked by another man who stole his phone.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The suspect is described as a black man in his early 20s, about 6ft 5in, of a muscular build, and a bird tattoo on one of his hands.
“He was wearing a black tracksuit, and a grey Gucci bag that had a blue and red strap.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000423598.