Arsonist, drug dealers and a stalker were also among these cases heard at Northampton Crown Court during April 2025…

■ LEONARDO CERCIZAJ, aged 28, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, produced a Class B drug — cannabis; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154

■ HAKIM SEJDIRAJ, aged 32, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, produced a Class B drug — cannabis; 12 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ DECLAN FRANKLIN, aged 27, of no fixed abode, robbery, stole cheese, ostrich burgers and washing detergent of a value unknown from B&M, two counts of assault by beating, stole groceries of a value unknown from Co-op; 20 months in prison suspended for 24 months, electronic monitoring of whereabouts for six months.

■ CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 29, of Grange Road, Northampton, common assault of a paramedic at Northampton General Hospital, two counts of assault by beating at Lidl, Kettering Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a paramedic at Northampton General Hospital, assault by beating of a police officer, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards another, racially / religiously aggravated common assault / beating at Northampton General Hospital, assault by beating of a person at Northampton General Hospital, theft from a shop — stole Plant Pots and compost of a value unknown belonging to Lidl, ten weeks in prison.

■ NOAH HOLLAND, aged 50, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons, assaulted a man occasioning actual bodily harm; 12 months detention in a young offender institution suspended for 21 months, curfew with electronic monitoring for five months, compensation of £800, surcharge £187.

■ LOUIS ANTONIOU, aged 22, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards other persons; community order, surcharge £114.

■ GRACJAN KOLEK, aged 22, of no fixed abode, possession of a weapon for the discharge of CS gas, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, threaten a person with a blade / sharply pointed article — a Rambo knife — in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, possession of an offensive weapon in private place, common assault against a man thereby occasioning actual bodily harm; 30 months in prison.

■ KARSAN RASUL, aged 25, of HMP Peterborough, two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 18 months in prison, surcharge £187.

■ JONATHAN ADEY, aged 25, of North Street, Daventry, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a knife — in a public place, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug — heroin; ten months in prison suspended for two years, surcharge £187.

■ NOAH ARTHURS-MIAH, aged 19, of Baring Road, Northampton, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug — heroin, acquire / use / possess criminal property — £17,924 in cash and watches of a value unknown — knowing or suspecting it to be criminal property, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug — crack cocaine; 24 months in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187.

■ ANTHONY O'CONNELL, aged 37, of Upton Hall Crescent, Northampton, arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, arson; 11 months in prison.

■ DARREN McGILL, aged 36, of Bodmin Hill, Lostwithiel, intentional strangulation of a woman at Northampton; 37 months in prison.

■ GEORGE TEMPLETON, aged 28, of Manor Road, Daventry, possession with intent to supply a Class A drug — cocaine, possession with intent to supply a Class B drug — cannabis; 10 months in prison suspended for two years, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187, costs £1,630.

■ REBIAN BILALAJ, aged 18, of Lutterworth Road, Northampton, dangerous driving on Standens Barn Road, Northampton, dangerous driving on A45, Ecton Brook, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, committed to young offender institution for 18 months, disqualified for 18 months.

■ WAYNE STEAD, aged 48, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, stalking involving serious alarm / distress; 30 months in prison, surcharge £228.

■ GAVIN NEEDHAM, aged 46, of Coughton Close, Daventry, distributed an indecent video of a child, distributed an indecent image of a child, three counts of making indecent photographs of a child; two years in prison suspended for two years, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge: £187.

■ BERNARD FREMPONG, aged 31, of Pine Ridge, Northampton, dangerous driving on A45, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drink driving — 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, disqualified for 20 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.