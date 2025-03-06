Two men jailed for carrying two meat cleavers in public, assault and intentional strangulation and a 65-year-old sentenced for possessing 1,600 indecent photos of children were also among these cases heard at Northampton Crown Court during February, 2025…

■ OIYONG CHAN, aged 58, of c/o Kent Road, Upton, two counts of threatening persons with a blade / sharply pointed article — two meat cleavers — in a public place, common assault; 15 months in prison suspended for 21 Months, 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £187, costs £750.

■ LEWIS PRATI, aged 25, of Manor Road, Moulton, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and conduct was such it would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £150.

■ KALEB BARNETT-THOMPSON, aged 20, of Stanley Road, Northampton, affray — used or threatened unlawful violence towards another and conduct was such it would cause a person of reasonable firmness present at the scene to fear for his personal safety; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £150.

Northampton Crown Court

■ JOSHUA POTTS, aged 32, c/o Hardays Lane, West Haddon, two counts of assault by beating of a woman, made threats to kill, iIntentional strangulation; 40 months in prison, surcharge £228

■ CHRISTOPHER ALDRIDGE, aged 57, of Peveril Close, Northampton, fraud by false representation — presented a bank card for payment which was not his; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

■ BEN RUSSELL, aged 34, of Chettle Place, Potterspury, assaulted a person occasioning them actual bodily harm; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £500, surcharge £154, costs £800.

■ PETER BUTT, aged 75, Edgehill Road, Northampton, three counts of failing to comply with notification requirements of the Sex Offenders' Register by failing to disclose an email address, two credit cards and an annual notification; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154

■ DONNA BECKETT, aged 53, of Pleydell Gardens, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £150, compensation of £75, surcharge £60, costs £85.

■ JACOB MUNNELLY, aged 24, of Higgs Close, Overstone, assaulted a person occasioning them actual bodily harm, fail to surrender to custody; 30 months in prison.

■ ALAN SMITH-WHITE, aged 49, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, on August 17, 2024, stole sunglasses to the value of £150 from Specsavers, on August 14 stole sunglasses to the value of £1,200 from Tomkins Knight & Son Opticians, on August 20 stole sunglasses to the value of £1,765 from Tompkins Knight & Son Opticians; on June 1 stole a clear Prada frame, a blue Prada frame, a Prada sport frame, a grey Burberry frame, a silver Versace frame and a grey Dolce & Gabbana frame to the value of £1,391.25 from David Clulow, Bicester Village, on May 25 stole Micheal Kors sunglasses frame to the value of £114.57 from David Clulow, on June 2 stole Mulberry tortoise-shell sunglasses, Mulberry black ivy sunglasses and Mulberry rose havana sunglasses to the value of £600 from Mulberry, on June 2 stole white Prada frame and blue Prada frame to the value of £558.04 from David Clulow, failed to surrender to custody; community order.

■ GARY CLARK, aged 65, of Hanover Court, Northampton, possessed 128 indecent class B photographs of children, possessed 160 indecent class A images of children, possessed 1,385 indecent class C images of children; eight months in prison suspended for 18 months, sexual harm prevention order for 10 years, surcharge £187, costs £425.

■ ALEXENDER SAVVA, aged 43, of Sundew Court, Northampton, three counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order by installing and using software designed to shred, encrypt or hide electronic device or data, deleting internet history failed to disclose an internet enabled television, possession of 10 prohibited images of children; nine months in prison, suspended for 24 months.

■ MUHAMMAD AMIR, aged 32, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, sexually assaulted a girl under 13 by touching; 14 months in prison, sexual harm prevention order, surcharge £190.

■ JORDAN JONES, aged 26, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, engaged in controlling / coercive behaviour with a woman causing her to fear, on at least two occasions, that violence would be used against her; three years in prison, surcharge £228.00.

■ HASSAN SUBHAN, aged 24, of Conyngham Road, Northampton, assaulted a girl under 13 by touching, made 2,069 category A indecent photographs of children, made 1,332 category B indecent photographs of children, made 1,814 category C indecent photographs of children, distributed a category A indecent photograph of a child, distributed a category B indecent pseudo-photograph of a child . distributed a category C indecent photograph of a child. possession of 329 prohibited images of children, possession of 169 extreme pornographic images which were grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character, took a category B indecent photographs of a child; nine years in prison, defendant to register with the police indefinitely, sexual harm prevention order, surcharge £228.00.

■ PERCY HOLLAND, aged 47, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, handling stolen goods; four months in prison.

■ MEGAN BAKER, aged 23, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon, two counts of possession of a knife blade / sharp-pointed article in a public place, possession of cannabis; 292 days in prison suspended for 18 months, six months alcohol treatment.

