Detectives are hunting brazen thieves who stole a trolley to wheel away a weighty safe after breaking into a house in Northampton last month.

Officers believe got into the property in Eastern Avenue North, Kingsthorpe, through an unlocked door between 9am and 10am on February 10.

But after failing to find a way to open the safe, they decided to take it with them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thieves broke into a property in Eastern Avenue North between 9am and 10am on February 10

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said on Tuesday (March 22): "Due to the size and weight of the safe, it is believed the offenders used a sack barrow — which was also stolen in the incident — to remove it from the property.

"Officers investigating this burglary would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, who may have captured anything on CCTV or dashcam footage, or saw a suspicious vehicle parked nearby."