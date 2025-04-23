'Coward' paedophile who now lives in Northampton jailed for sexual abuse which 'destroyed innumerable lives'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton paedophile, who has been called a “coward” by police, has been jailed for sexual abuse, which “destroyed innumerable lives”, according to the victim’s mother.

Brian Pearce, appeared at York Crown Court on April 17 for sentencing, after he pleaded guilty to engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child, according to North Yorkshire Police.

The 76-year-old, who now lives in Northampton, committed the offence in Yorkshire more than a decade ago, but has now been brought to justice thanks to the courage of the victim and her family, who reported it to police.

The victim’s mother addressed Pearce directly in a victim impact statement in court.

Brian Pearce. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

She said that hearing details of what he had done made her feel “physically sick to the pit of my stomach”, adding: “Brian, you made a conscious decision, that decision has destroyed and damaged innumerable lives.

“There is not a single person in my life… that has not been impacted in some way and all that pain for your sexual gratification.

“I don’t know if you will ever understand the consequence of your sexual depravity.”

She said that the trauma her daughter experienced has “broken my heart” but she is also inspired by her child’s resounding bravery.

“We will never know the woman she might have been if you had not abused, betrayed and damaged her both physically and mentally,” she said.

“We could not be prouder of how she has carried herself through this process and everything she has achieved in spite of you and the scars she carries with her for the rest of her life.”

Speaking after the hearing, Police Investigator Doug Stanway said: “I’d like to praise the bravery of the victim in coming forward and disclosing her abuse to the NSPCC and police.

“The term ‘coward’ does not even come close to describing him. I hope the fact he’s finally been convicted is some form of comfort to the victim and her family and they continue to heal from the ordeal he inflicted.”

Pearce was jailed for two years and ten months. He will also be on the sex offenders' register for life and be made the subject of an indefinite sexual harm prevention order.