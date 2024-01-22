Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenage driver admitted smashing into three cars parked in Northampton after taking his eyes off the road to pick up something from the footwell of his vehicle.

Court documents told how 18-year-old Benjamin Elston was behind the wheel of a Mazda Tamura in Wellingborough Road on May 15, 2023, when it mounted a kerb before colliding with a Volkswagen CC, Fiat Tipo and a Mercedes CLS. All three vehicles were damaged while Elston’s passenger and the Fiat driver were both injured.

