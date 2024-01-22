Court told Northampton teenager wrecked parked cars after taking eyes off the road
A teenage driver admitted smashing into three cars parked in Northampton after taking his eyes off the road to pick up something from the footwell of his vehicle.
Court documents told how 18-year-old Benjamin Elston was behind the wheel of a Mazda Tamura in Wellingborough Road on May 15, 2023, when it mounted a kerb before colliding with a Volkswagen CC, Fiat Tipo and a Mercedes CLS. All three vehicles were damaged while Elston’s passenger and the Fiat driver were both injured.
Elston, of Woodside Avenue in the town, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Northampton Magistrates Court on January 8, 2024. He was fined £230, ordered to pay £192 in prosecution costs plus a surcharge to fund victim services — and also had his licence endorsed with nine penalty points, meaning any further driving offences in the next three years would likely mean a minimum six-month ban.