COURT-ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Towcester, Cogenhoe and Biddlesden

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 6

AARON STACEY, aged 38, of Whitfield Road, Biddlesden, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order fined £120, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for six months

IOAN DUMITRU, aged 41, of Campbell Street, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

GEOFFREY GENT, aged 57, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, stole a Panasonic camera value around £250 from All Saints Church; 16 weeks in prison, compensation £300.

SZYMON KOCIUBOWSKI, aged 40, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £415, surcharge £166.00, costs £85.00, 10 points.

ANDREI OTGON, aged 39, of Clickers Drive, Northampton, drink-driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

CARL HOWTON, aged 33, of Coneygree Court, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £166, surcharge £66.00, costs £85.00, compensation:£400.00.

OWEN WARD, aged 22, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, carried an offensive weapon, possession of a bladed article; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 38, of HMP Peterborough, on May 17, 2023, stole 10 cans of alcohol mixer value £40 from Upton Way Filling Station, on May 18 stole ready meal and cans of alcohol mixer value of £20 from Upton Way Filling Station, on June 24 stole six cans of alcohol mixer costing £40 from Upton Way Filling Station, stole items of unknown value from Marks and Spencers; 56 days in prison, compensation £94.00, costs £85.00.

MITCHELL MILLS, aged 27, of Lodge Close, Northampton, breached court order; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

IULIAN VASILE COBZARIU NITA, aged 27, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £460, disqualified for 12 months.

IULIAN VASILE COBZARIU NITA, aged 27, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, carried a loaded air weapon, carried a bladed article; 23 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £310.

REBECCA JANE ROBERTS, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, assaulted a paramedic, assaulted an ambulance technician, stole a 10-can box of Fosters from Lidl; community order with treatment for alcohol dependency, compensation of £150.00, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

EUGENE OWEN DOHERTY, aged 43, of Stephen Bennett Close, Northampton, carried a bladed article, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CARLTON ANNISON, aged 23, of FARM Close Road, Northampton, assault by beating; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £154, costs £85.

EDWARD DAVID KENLAY, aged 24, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, assault by beating; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, compensation of £200, surcharge £154, costs £85.

RICHARD MARTINS, aged 43, of Pell Court, Northampton, threatened to disclose a private sexual photograph or film without consent; 190 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £114, costs £500.

■ These cases were heard on July 7

VIOREL GHEORGHE, aged 35, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323.00, surcharge £129.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 48 months,

SYLVIA JOHNSTON, aged 43, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order; one week in prison,

ANDREI TIBERIUS CHIRIAC, aged 20, of Abington Grove, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £467, surcharge £187, costs £300, disqualified for 12 months.

OBI ONEILIUS NJOKU-JOSEPH, aged 40, of Harefield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £300, three points.

STEPHEN MARK ASHBY, aged 37, of Dixon Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £250.00.

PETER MENDY, aged 25, of Camp Hill Crescent, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, carried a bladed article; four months in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £154, costs £85.

GEORGE KEITH CAMPBELL JAMIESON, aged 72, of Cedar Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £89, surcharge £36, costs £85, three points.

SARA SHEHATA, aged 30, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85, six points.

JADE ELIZABETH GOMES, aged 34, of Collmead Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, six points.

ALEXANDRU COSMIN PALICI, aged 27, of Cowgill Close, Northampton, carried a child who was not wearing a seat belt; fined £128, surcharge £51, costs £85.

ABIGAIL OLIVIA PICTON, aged 26, of Hervey Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £84, surcharge £34, costs £85, six points.

CRAIG DARRYL CARTWRIGHT, aged 49, of Bickerstaffes Road, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VLADIMIR CUJBA, aged 34, of Meltham Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £812, surcharge £325, costs £85, six points.

ANTHONY LOUIS WOOD, aged 32, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, six points.

TREVOR WRIGHT, aged 59, of Church Street, Cogenhoe, speeding; fined £667, surcharge £267, costs £85, three points.

■ These cases were heard on July 8

JOHN ALEXANDER HOWARD, aged 54, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, two counts of breaching a court order; fined £100.00, costs £255.00.

NENENI MSUNGAMA, aged 42, of no fixed abode, attempted to damage a police vehicle, failed to surrender to custody; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £300.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.