Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These cases dealt with by local magistrates included assaults on police, sex offenders, drink driving and shoplifting…

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEE TURVEY, aged 49, of Westminster Crescent, Brackley, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48.00, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

ALIN CHIURLEA, aged 42, of Cliftonville, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 225 hours unpaid work, fined £369, surcharge £114.00, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week.

JORDAN GRAVER, aged 31, of Turners Court, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £366, surcharge £146.00, costs £85, 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DIMITRU BEJAN, aged 41, of Olden Road, Northampton, stole shampoo and washing detergent to a value of £37.72 from BP Services; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £37.72.

LEE SMITH, aged 42, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order by being drunk in a public place, 16 weeks in prison, costs £85.

NAOMI BAILEY, aged 39, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, stole Items to the value of £143.97 from Boots; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

■ This case was heard on July 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAMES CONNORS, aged 56, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with notification requirements of being on the sex offenders' register; four weeks in prison, surcharge £154.00.

■ These cases were heard on July 24

ROBERT WATSON, aged 91, of New Road, Maidford, drove without due care and attention, failed to report an accident; fined £312, surcharge to fund victim services £125, prosecution costs £110, six points.

BARNABY TELFER, aged 37, of West Street, Ecton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110, six points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OWEN MALLETT, aged 24, of Beech Lane, Kislingbury, drove without due care and attention; fined £396, surcharge £158, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AYOTUNDE ADEREMI, aged 37, of Perry Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £130, six points.

PETER PHILLIPS, aged 84, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PETRONELA DAMOC, aged 33, of Cyril Street, Northampton, no insurance, failed to stop after an accident; fined £733, surcharge £293, costs £110, eight points.

DAVID FINN, aged 56, High Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £320, surcharge £128, costs £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on July 25

BEKIM ELEZAJ, aged 24, of Buxton Way, Boughton, two counts of drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 75 hours unpaid work, fined £160, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SIMON TURAY, aged 46, of no fixed abode, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; 23 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,285.20.

ABDUL TANVIR, aged 23, of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £75, surcharge £30, costs £85.

JOHN SANIGAR, aged 35, of Princess Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DONNA ROBINSON, aged 51, of Kenmuir Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 39, of no fixed abode, assault by beating, stole cans of Jack Daniel mix to the value of £7.80 from Sainsburys, stole cans of gin to the value of £7.35 from Sainsburys; 10 weeks in prison, compensation of £115.15, costs £85.

DANIEL DORAN, aged 31, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, stole meat 12 coke cans, bags of ice, plastic basket and a metal basket total value £132.96 from Co-op, stole food to the value of £156.50 from Oriental Garden; fined £200, compensation £189.46, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

THOMAS JOHNSON, aged 20, of Brick Kiln Close, Towcester, possession of cannabis; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

These cases were heard on July 26

STEPHEN JOHNSON, aged 50, of Abington Avenue, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, two counts of drunk and disorderly; fined £150,

DONALD JABANGWE, aged 27, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, in charge of a vehicle with proportion of specified controlled drug above specified limit; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85, 10 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.