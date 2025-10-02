COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Towcester and Weedon

Local magistrates dealt with these 23 offenders in cases involving a dangerous dog out of control, drink driving, possession of cannabis, assaults and threatening behaviour…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 8

CALLUM FOWKES, aged 29, of Gloucester Close, Northampton, drug driving; fined £900, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

CONOR PEACOCK, aged 20, of Newton Road, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a zombie knife — in a private place; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

RAFAL WOLAN, aged 28, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating; fined £300, compensation of £100, costs £85.

BRIAN BLACKMAN, aged 64, of Nene Close, Peterborough, owner / person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury at Forest Road, Hartwell; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £250.

JAROSLAW ADAMCZYK, aged 40, Wallace Road, Northampton, drink driving on Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton — 99 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

REECE VAUGHAN, aged 18, of Reynard Way, Northampton, drink driving on Barrack Road, Northampton — 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ADRIAN-VIOREL GIGICA, aged 52, of Lewis Road, Northampton, drink driving on Danes Camp Way, Northampton — 72 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £1,292, surcharge £517, costs £85, disqualified for 46 months.

ROBERT HALL, aged 59, of Drywell Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified at Tesco Service Station, Billing Brook Road, used a vehicle without third party insurance; 18 weeks in prison, costs £85, disqualified for 60 months.

JAMES KERR, aged 63, of no fixed abode, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at New Life Church, Northampton; fined £50.

SAMUEL RAYMOND JOHN BLACK, aged 34, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, breached a court order; fined £100, costs £196.

■ These cases were heard on September 9

PHILLIP DAY, aged 30, of Wrenbury Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85,

JOSEPH SANSOM, aged 24, of Spenfield Court, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £120, costs £85.

SHAH ALOM, aged 45, of Baring Road, Northampton, drink driving on Broadmead Avenue, Northampton — 107 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

DENIS BOCZEK, aged 31, of Park Drive, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress at Horsemarket, Northampton; fined £184.

STANISLOVAS MINIAUSKAS, aged 45, of Draycott Close, Northampton, person in charge of a vehicle failed to provide a specimen breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £85, 10 points.

DAISY FRANKLIN, aged 28, of Lingswood Park, Northampton, drink driving on Horsemarket, Northampton — 91 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 23 months.

NATHANIAL DICKINSON, aged 38, of Kettering Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — on June 9, 2025, stole sweets to an unknown value belonging to WH Smith; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £24.

SADIK HASA, aged 33, of Barry Road, Northampton, two counts of supplying a provisional driving licence intending it to be used to commit or assist in the commission of fraud; nine months in prison suspended for nine months, fined £1,200, surcharge £187, costs £3,202.

TAMARA CARR, aged 40, of Malvern Walk, Towcester, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment and failing to attend a planned home visit appointment; costs £60.

CARL LEE SALE, aged 44, of Rosedale Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work appointment and a planned office visit at Northampton Probation Office; fined £120, costs £60.

KAYLUN CHARLIE JERMAINE SMALLEY, aged 29, of Brockell Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend a planned office visit and failing to comply with alcohol abstinence and monitoring requirement by consuming alcohol; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £60.

ASHRAF ALI, aged 38, c/o Portland Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend unpaid work; fined £300, costs £60.

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 35, of Queen Street, Weedon, failed to comply with a community order by twice failing to attend Northampton Probation Office for a planned appointment; fined £246, costs £60.

