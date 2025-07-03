COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Towcester and Brixworth

Serial shoplifter, man who threatened to destroy police property, drink-driver and a knife-carrying thief were among these cases dealt with by magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 19

RUSSELL MOULDER, aged 40, of Stonebridge Court, Northampton, two counts of breaching a non-molestation order; community order with 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

BEN GINN, aged 49, of Maidencastle, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

FRED PRICE, aged 38, of no fixed abode, threatened to damage / destroy property belonging to Northamptonshire Police; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

STUART ANDERSON, aged 45, of Hester Street, Northampton, theft by walk-in — stole goods to the value of £150 belonging to Waterstone's, assaulted a man by beating, theft from a shop — stole goods to the value of £157.14 belonging to Co-op, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a locking knife — in St Giles Street, Northampton; 36 weeks in prison, compensation of £150, costs £85.

RNAYA DOWNEY-SCOTLAND, aged 19, of Newnham Road, Northampton, racially aggravated assault of a police officer, drunk and disorderly in Bridge Street, Northampton; fined £350, compensation of £140, costs £85.

ALBERTO ANDREI, aged 24, of Connaught Street, Northampton, drove on Barrack Road, Northampton, without due care and attention, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 56 days.

■ These cases were heard on June 20

BURHAN UDDIN, aged 35, of Bunting Road, Northampton, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident in Hervey Street, Northampton, where damage was caused to another vehicle; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £450, seven points.

EMMA CAMPLING, aged 35, of Carlisle Avenue, Towcester, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — a pair of glasses to the value of £120 belonging to a police officer, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; conditionally discharged for 18 months, compensation of £270, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DEAN BIDDLE, aged 29, of Highfield Close, Brixworth, possession of a class C drug — pregabalin; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

KALLEM LOVELL, aged 23, of Harborough Road, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling — entered as a trespasser a closed Tesco Express shop and stole cigarettes to an unknown value; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ELVIS FRIMPONG, aged 45, of Waterpump Court, Northampton, drink driving — 107 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, disqualified for 24 months, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DARRAGH MOONEY, aged 22, of no fixed abode, on April 3, 2025, stole DVDs, to the value of £180 belonging to HMV, on April 8 stole washing detergent to the value of £48 belonging to Tesco, on April 13 stole washing products to the value of 34.65 belonging to Sainsbury’s, on April 15 stole laundry items to the value of £30.35 belonging to Sainsbury’s, on April 20 stole items to the value of £43.60 belonging to One Stop, on May 6 stole meat to the value of £32 belonging to Co-op, on May 12 stole items to the value of £56.95 belonging to One Stop, on May 12 stole meat and cheese, to the value of £130 belonging to Morrisons, on May 12 stole items to the value of £53.45 belonging to One Stop, on May 14 stole one sandwich, one drink and one doughnut to the value of £6 belonging to Greggs, on May 15 stole items to the value of £204.40 belonging to Co-op, on May 15 stole items to the value of £34.20 belonging to One Stop, on May 15 stole meat and cheese to the value of £28.50 belonging to Morrisons, assaulted a man by beating, possession of a class A drug — cocaine, possession of a class A drug — heroin, possession of a class C drug — gabapentin, 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, drug rehabilitation order for six months, compensation of £906.50, costs £85.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on May 17 stole items to the value of £70 belonging to Tesco Express, on June 12 stole meat items to the value of £40 belonging to Tesco Express, on June 8 stole laundry products to the value of £12.35 belonging to Tesco Express; nine weeks in prison, compensation of £122.35, costs £85.

