COURT ROUND-UP: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Roade, Pitsford and Wootton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 23

JULIAN PAULET CLIVE HOWARD, Main Street, Church Stowe; displayed writing, sign or other visible representation which was threatening or abusive, discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge to fund victim services £22, Crown Prosecution Service costs £310.

ADRIAN ILINCA, aged 33, of Winchester Close, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

Northampton Magistrates Court

ION LUNGU, aged 30, of Gordon Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 18 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 63 months.

SYED AHMAD ALI SHAH, aged 21, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, drove while disqualified, drove without due care and attention, no insurance, failed to provide a specimen of blood, possession of cannabis; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 36 months.

LIAM NICHOLAS WALLER, aged 35, of Roe Road, Northampton, drug-driving, not wearing a seatbelt, defective tyre, drove a dangerous vehicle; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 42 months.

RUPERT DAVIES, aged 38, of The Avenue, Northampton, possession of cannabis; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

HAYLEY LOVELL, aged 29, of Poppyfield Road, Wootton, drink-driving; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

KEVIN CHARLES BOTTERILL, aged 40, of Derwent Drive, Northampton, dangerous load, dangerous vehicle; fined £49, surcharge £20, costs £85, three points.

TIMOTHY MCCULLOCH, aged 45, of Einstein Crescent, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

ZACHARY PAGE, aged 28, of High Street, Pitsford, drink-driving, fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

■ This case was heard on March 24

IAN JOHN SPRING, aged 56, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; 75 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £620.

■ These cases were heard on March 25

TADAS DIKSAS, aged 36, of Fitzgerald Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 10 months.

SEAN EDWARD O’ROURKE, aged 45, of Kingsley Terrier Park, Northampton, produced a quantity of cannabis; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.