COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Moulton and Deanshanger

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 29

MOHAMMAD MASUM, aged 22, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, drug-driving; fined £57, surcharge to fund victim services £23, disqualified for 12 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JERMAINE LEWIS, aged 42, of Purser Road, Northampton, three counts of fraud by false representation; 24 weeks in prison, compensation £84,

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JEVGENIJS JERMOLAJEVS, aged 28, of Althorpe Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody, community order, fine £266, surcharge £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

SAMUEL MAXWELL, aged 30, of Norman Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

HARRY GUY, aged 24, of Winwood Close, Deanshanger, drink-driving; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PAUL SHIELDS, aged 60, of Eden Close, Daventry, drink-driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 20 Months.

LYDIA HARDWICK, aged 24, of Pembroke Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 28 months.

SERGHEI GINCOTA, aged 33, of Yeoman Meadow, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs: £85, disqualified for 22 months.

RADU BEJENARI, aged 27, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drink-driving; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARCHIN CIESLINKSI, aged 44, of Turners Gardens, Wootton, criminal damage; fined £250, surcharge £100.

■ These cases were heard on June 30

GRAHAM COCHRANE, aged 55, of Bowden Road, Northampton, assault, racially aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a police officer, criminal damage; 250 hours unpaid work, compensation £225. Racially aggravated use of threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress; discharged conditionally for six months.

STEPHEN PHILIP PELLEW, aged 42, of Bridge Street, Northampton, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; 10 weeks in prison.

TOBJAH TAFARI HUNTER, Campbell Street, Northampton, failed to comply with suspended sentence order; fined £120, costs £190.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LORRAINE EVELYN RUTH CLARKE, aged 60, of Willow Tree way, Moulton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident, fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £300, six points.

JEREMY DAVID SUMMERS, aged 56, of The Headlands, Northampton, carried a bladed article, stalking, harassment, failed to surrender to custody; eight months in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

ANDREI LUCIAN TURCA, aged 33, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ADAM THOMAS KAISER, aged 34, of Derby Road, Northampton, no insurance, fined £120, surcharge £48, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JANICE AFUA VIJENT, aged 37, of Bidders Close, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; fined £522, surcharge £209, six points.

ALI ALI, aged 42, of Mallard Close,, Pyramid Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs: £85.

JASON FITZHUGH, aged 53, of no fixed abode, possession of heroin and crack cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; community order, fined £80, surcharge £114, costs £85.

STEPHEN PELLEW, aged 42, of Flat 10, Bridge Street, Northampton, stole protein powder value £35.98 from Home Bargains; stole clothing value £73.50 from Matalan; 10 weeks in prison, compensation £35.98. costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MARK WEEMS, aged 48, of no fixed abode, breached criminal behaviour order by begging; fined £50, surcharge £20

■ These cases were heard on July 1

CONNOR JAMES RICHINGS, aged 30, of no fixed abode, stole footwear value £106 from Superdry, stole scratch cards, crisps and cleaning products from One Stop Shop, stole an electric scooter, stole meat an alcohol value £35 from Co-op, stoke bottles of wine value £12 from Co-op, stole boxes of Haribo value £20 from Co--op, stoke goods value £991.45 from One Stop Shop, stole sweets value £12 from Co-op, two counts of sealing goods value unknown from Co-op, stole energy drinks value £15m from Co-op; 23 weeks in prison, compensation of £185.45.

DEAN MARTIN DANIEL ROBERTS, aged 44, of Skiddaw Walk, Northampton, burglary, possession of cannabis, fraud, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; 24 weeks in prison, compensation £917.

BENJAMIN JAMES SMITH, aged 33, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, stole gin value £29 from M&S; fined £40, compensation £29, surcharge £16, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.