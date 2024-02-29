Possession of cocaine, harassment, criminal damage, stealing from Tesco and Sainsbury’s cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 14

KIMBERLEY RICHELLE NASH, aged 38, of Cliftonville, Northampton, failed to disclose details to HMRC intending to make a gain, namely Tax Credits, made a false statement to Department of Work and Pensions to obtain a Carer’s Allowance, dishonestly failed to notify DWP of a change in circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment and Support Allowance; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge to fund victim services £154, prosecution costs £85.

RANY KHALIFA, aged 29, of HMP Peterborough, possession of cocaine; 14 days in prison, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

FANICA MITILICA PREDA, aged 47, of Weedon Road, Northampton, two counts of harassment by breach of a restraining order; 30 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

TERRENCE SHARP, aged 78, of Overstone Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOHN CROSS, aged 46, of Greyfriars Road, Daventry, assault by beating, criminal damage; eight weeks in prison, compensation of £100,

JAMES OCONNOR, aged 43, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, criminal damage, three counts of failing to surrender to custody; fined £80, compensation of £600, surcharge £32, costs £720

STACEY McMILLAN, aged 30, of HMP Peterborough, stole alcohol of a value unknown from Sainsbury; 12 months conditional discharge, surcharge £26.

ELENA DITULESCU, aged 35, of Dunster Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 15

DEAN SARGENT, aged 42, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, on January 10, 2024, sole three bottles of vodka to the value of £72 from Tesco, on January 26 stole three bottles of vodka to the value of £72 from Tesco; community order, compensation of £72, surcharge £114, costs £85.

AMINE HAFIDI, aged 36, of Haines Road, Northampton, stole as an employee multiple items to the value of £5,190 from XPO Logistics; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £5,190, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOHN ELLIOTT, aged 29, of Merrycot Lane, Yelvertoft, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £85, ten points.

AYOMIDE FASUBA, aged 26, of Swale Drive, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; community order with order to abstain from alcohol for 60 days, 200 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

GRZEGORZ GRZEDA, aged 37, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MIHAELA URATU, aged 39, of Woodpecker Way, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

NICKY LLOYD, aged 47, of no fixed abode, assault by beating; community order, costs £85.

CRAIG CHURCH, aged 38, of Cranford Road, Northampton, two counts of harassment by breach of a court order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85. .

JASMINE SAYID, aged 19, of High Street, Upton, assault by beating, three counts of criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating; community order, compensation of £500,.surcharge £154, costs £85.

NEIL POTTS, aged 40, of Queens Road, Daventry, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £30, costs £85.

WAYNE TOWNSEND, aged 39, of Vicarage Road, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, fraud by false representation; community order, compensation of £60, costs £200.

■ These cases were heard on February 16

ASHLEY TAYLOR, aged 27, of Hoylake Drive, Northampton, two counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault by beating; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, 200 hours unpaid work, compensation of £275, costs £85.

YLLI KODRA, aged 27, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £250, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

IVAN SERGIO DIAZ MIRANDA, aged 64, of Hinton Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £50, surcharge £20, costs £85, three points.

SHOPNA BIBI, aged 44, of Overstone Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £825, surcharge £330, costs £90, six points.

ROWAN GREGORY COPE, aged 44, of Guilsborough Road, Thornby, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; no insurance; fined £922, surcharge £369, costs £90, six points.

JAMES EDWARD ORMOND MICHEL, aged 46, of Middle Greeve, Northampton, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.