■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 28

ASIF LITT, aged 48, of Pyramid Close, Northampton, drug driving, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £160, surcharge to fund victim services £64, prosecution costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DANIEL HILL, aged 20, of Ferndale, Northampton, drink driving; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £85. disqualified for 16 months.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, stole chilled food/drink to an unknown value from One Stop; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £5.35, costs £85.

RYAN SHERIDAN, aged 28, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

ROBERT MAWBEY, aged 47, of Fir Tree Walk, Northampton, stole two bottles of wine of a value unknown from Aldi; fined £120, costs £85.

SHANNON TONAJ, aged 29, of Cane Way, Overstone, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £536, surcharge £214, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

EUGEN CHITICA, aged 30, of High Street, Upton, drink driving; fined £174, surcharge £70, costs £85 disqualified for 14 months.

STEVEN EAGLE, aged 47, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; fined £80, costs £85.

RONALDO QEPURI, aged 24, of Oaklands, Weedon, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, assault by beating of a police officer, obstructed / resisted police; fined £200, compensation of £50, costs £85, 120 hours unpaid work. six points.

PAUL BERNARD RAYSON, aged 61, of Woburn Gate, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on November 29

TODD SPENCER, aged 23, of Excelsior Gardens, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 120 hours unpaid work, compensation of £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LISA McDONALD, aged 41, of Newnham Road, Northampton, stole various beauty items to a value of £202 from Boots, stole various beauty items to a value of £89.64 from Boots; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £291.64.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, stole Lego and drinks to the value of £152.97 from B&M; conditionally discharged for 13 months, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence; fined £10.

ILIE JUGARU, aged 41, of Logwell Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months..

JANIE HEMMING, aged 59, of North Way, Deanshanger, two counts of being owner / person in charge of dogs dangerously out of control causing injury; fined £184, compensation of £100. surcharge £74, costs £85.

JAMES FRANCIS, aged 38, of St Giles Terrace, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32.

NEBI MATA, aged 38, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months..

DECLAN CASEY, aged 34, of Shard Road, Overstone, assault by beating; fined £120, compensation £50, surcharge £48.

DEREK FAIR, aged 52, of Rothesay Terrace, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, compensation of £50,, surcharge £160, costs £85.

TANATSA MURAPE, aged 28, of Water Lane, Northampton, drink driving; fined £225, surcharge £90, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

TAFA CHRISTOS, aged 23, of Naseby Road, Haselbech, two counts of driving while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 13 months.

STUART BARRINGTON-HALL, aged 65, of Lower End, Hartwell, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CRISTIN STRUNGARI, aged 29, of St James Park Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MACKENZIE NEWTON CLASPER, aged 23, of Abbots Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £484, surcharge £194, costs £110, six points.

DEAN WAYNE CLEAVER, aged 51, of Deerhurst Road, Daventry, speeding; fined £1,000, surcharge £400, costs £110, six points.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.