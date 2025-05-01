COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Upton, Long Buckby and Earls Barton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local magistrates dealt with these cases involving drink driving, threatening behaviour, possession of cocaine and nitrous oxide and a thief who stole tools worth £1,740 from his employer…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 22

MASON STEVENS, aged 23, of Broadway East, Northampton, drove without due care and attention on Booth Lane South, Northampton, failed to stop a vehicle when required by police; fined £200, surcharge to fund victim services £80, prosecution costs £85, six points.

CHRISTOPHER PONTING, aged 56, of Archers Close, Northampton, drink driving — 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

NICUSOR-ALIN CONDRUCT, aged 35, of St Botolph Close, Daventry, drink driving — 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ZOLILE NDIWENI, aged 26, of Bern Links, Northampton, drunk and disorderly in Pavillion Drive, Northampton; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

LEWIS McCAFFREY, aged 26, of The Haystack, Daventry, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; fined £1,077, surcharge £431, costs £85.

SONBOY GWATEVERA, aged 46, of East Rising, Northampton, drink driving — 93 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

NICUSOR BERDEU, aged 48, of Kingsland Avenue, Northampton, drink driving — 70 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85 disqualified for 20 months.

ADEM GUL, aged 21, of Lion Court, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine, possession of a Class C drug — nitrous oxide; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85.

ANNA BOROWSKA, aged 23, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for eight months.

BRYN TAYLOR, aged 29, of Stockwell Avenue, Northampton, theft by employee — stole tools to the value of £1,740 belonging to Lifetime Installations Ltd; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,690, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JENNIFER HOWE, aged 40, of Golding Crescent, Earls Barton, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; community order, fined £200, compensation of £100, costs £85.

JODIE GRAY, aged 38, of Manning Way, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £162, costs £100, six points.

GERLIN ARROYO VALENCIA, aged 59, of Lumbertubs Lane, Northampton, four counts of failing to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,612, costs £300, surcharge £645, 12 points — no disqualification.

BAYLEE WAYNE EDMUNDS, aged 22, of Rounding Street, Upton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned telephone appointments; fined £116, costs £60.

VICTORIA ROSE MARSHALL, aged 41, of Primrose Hill, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend a planned office appointment; costs £60.

SHANNON POULSON, aged 27, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order by failing to comply in a scheduled probation appointment; fined £40, costs £60,

TAYLOR REECE WHITMORE-MAYHEW, aged 24, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an unpaid work session; costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on April 23

DANIEL LYNCH, aged 27, of Kerrfield Estate, Northampton, two counts of drug driving; community order with 90 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £1,650, disqualified for 40 months.

ELIS LLESHI, aged 31, of Hervey Close, Northampton, drove a vehicle which was subject of a prohibition order, used a vehicle with equipment likely to cause danger of injury, fined £293, costs £110, three points.

MOHAMED ELMI, aged 34, of Kirton Close, Northampton, stopping a vehicle in a controlled area of signal control crossing on Kettering Road, Northampton; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £200, three points.

MARIAN DASCALU, aged 32, of Perry Street, Northampton, drove on A45 London Road, Northampton, while using a hand-held mobile phone / device; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.