COURT ROUND-UP: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Upton, Greens Norton, Earls Barton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 15

DEVANTE DESANT aged 28, of Moat Place, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a Stanley blade — in a public place, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; eight months in prison, surcharge £187.

FLORIN PETRACHI, aged 41, of Cecil Road, Northampton, three counts of theft from a shop — on December 3, 2024, stole goods to the value of £908.74 from B&Q, on January 14, 2025, stole goods to the value of £65.90 from Aldi, on January 16 stole goods to the value of £170.37 from Aldi; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £65.90, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DAVID REID, aged 53, of Hunters Close, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85.

KAIDEN WYKES, aged 18, of Oriel Road, Daventry, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

RAJ DEVJEE, aged 20, of no fixed abode, theft from a shop — stole two bottles of alcohol to the value of £19.95 belonging to Best One shop, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £75, compensation of £19.95, surcharge £53, costs £85.

RYAN JACKSON, aged 40, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, possession of a class A drug — heroin; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

ION PETRU-ALIOSA, aged 32, of North Holme Court, Northampton, drink driving — 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £400, disqualified for 12 months, surcharge £160, costs £85.

SAMUEL JOHNSON, aged 32, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — stole three baguettes and a drink of a value unknown belonging to Greggs, stole two bottles of spirits of a value unknown belonging to Waitrose; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £11.70, costs £85.

JASON BRITTAIN, aged 43, of Newnham Road, Northampton, made off without making payment for fuel with intent to avoid payment of £44.01, two counts of theft from a shop — stole make-up items to an unknown value belonging to Boots, stole food items to the value of £90.15 belonging to BP, attempted theft from shop – attempted to steal items to value unknown belonging to Boots, driver failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, used a vehicle without third party insurance, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £134.16, disqualified for 22 months.

SHAUN GURNHAM, aged 46, of Chedworth Close, Northampton, threatened to damage / destroy property, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

STEVIE MOORE, aged 52, of Whitworth Road, Northampton, theft from a shop — stole laundry products to the value of £26.10 belonging to B&M; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

LEE REES, aged 42, of Dean Road, Birmingham, assault by beating of a woman at Northampton railway station; fined £250, compensation of £75, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on May 16

MARY OLOGBONYO, aged 34, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, drove on Naseby Road, Kettering, without due care and attention — failed to give way at a junction and collided with another vehicle that had right of way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance, fined £383, surcharge £153, costs £120, six points.

CHRISTOPHER DAVIES, aged 41, of Lincoln Street, Northampton, speeding — average 57mph on M1 exceeding temporary 50mph speed restriction; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £120, three points.

NEIL FINLAY, aged 47, of Rickyard Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £204, surcharge £82, costs £120, six points.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 32, of no fixed abode, assaulted a man by beating, theft from a shop — stole two uncooked chickens, two sausage rolls, and six blocks of cheese to the value of £42.40 belonging to One Stop; two weeks in prison, compensation of £42.40.

ANDREAS SAVU, aged 33, of Austin Street, Northampton, drug driving; fined £400, disqualified for 16 months. costs £85,

RYAN CRAWFORD, aged 53, of Cox Gardens, Greens Norton, assaulted a police officer by beating, drunk and disorderly at Cox Gardens, Greens Norton; conditionally discharged for 18 months, fined £198; surcharge £26, costs £250.

NIKOLLA TZOTZIS, aged 25, of Blenheim Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence — licence was revoked until test passed, used a vehicle without insurance; fined £1,320, surcharge £523, costs £120, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CALLUM JAKE SICILIANO, aged 26, of High Street, Upton, travelled on a train without having a valid ticket with intent to avoid payment; fined £115. compensation of £18.20, surcharge £12, costs £125.

CALLUM JAKE SICILIANO, aged 26, of High Street, Upton, travelled on a train without having a valid ticket with intent to avoid payment; fined £115, compensation of £18.80, surcharge £12, costs £130.

