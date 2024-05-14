Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Assaults on police, drink driving, failure to stop after an accident, causing unnecessary suffering to dogs cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 30

BILLIE JONES, aged 26, of Hemans Road, Daventry, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer; fined £500, compensation of £100.

ION MARIAN, aged 47, of Pinetrees, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £85.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

SALLY GOLDBERG, aged 63, of High Street, Creaton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

DONNA ROUNSFELL, aged 54, of Wheelwright Way, Woodford Halse, drink driving; six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85, disqualified for 50 months.

KOON WONG, aged 68, of Oransay Close, Northampton, drink driving, drove without due care and attention; fined £135, surcharge £108, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

JAY PARKES, aged 45, of St Katherine's Court, Northampton, breached a court order; six weeks in prison.

BIANCA CHANTAE STERLING, aged 35, of Melbourne Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

JORDAN THOMAS CAMERON, aged 34, of Farmfield Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £730, surcharge £292, costs £90, six points.

MIHAIL CEBOTARI, aged 21, of Delapre Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

GERRY CONNORS, aged 19, of Celeborn Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, no MoT; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, eight points.

GHEORGHE DAMASCHIN, aged 23, of Lasham Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN DARII, aged 34, of Main Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JAMES DOWNING, aged 40, of Duckworth Dell, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MIHAI FLORARIU, aged 37, of Logwell Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

IZEKOR OSAIGBOVO FORTUNE, aged 37, of Scholars Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence, wilfully obstructed the free passage along a highway, namely Boughton Green Road; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90.

REGAN GORDON, aged 43, of Maidencastle, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

EILEEN JOYCE HARVEY, aged 71, of Brookland Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

SCOTT ANTONY HILL, aged 33, of Wisteria Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £623, surcharge £249, costs £90, six points.

SARAH HYDE, aged 58, of Eakley Lanes, Stoke Goldington, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ION AUREL IOAN, aged 30, of Oliver Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, five points.

SHAHRZAD IRANPOUR, aged 42, of Dixon Road, Boughton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JANE KAYE, aged 21, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

JAMIE KIGHTLEY, aged 30, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DELROY PETER KILBORN, aged 46, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, no MoT; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £90

MARCELL LEWIS, aged 21, of Perceval Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY JAMES LLOYD, aged 39, of Whaddon Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

RICHARD DOUGLAS LOWE, aged 51, of Plessey Close, Towcester, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no MoT, defective tyre; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, five points.

PETER RICHARD MORSE, aged 49, of Kerrfield Estate, Northampton, speeding; fined £495, surcharge £198, costs £90, six points.

MARIA NIGHTINGALE, aged 54, of Banbury Lane, Rothersthorpe, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £488, surcharge £196, costs £90, eight points.

GHEORGHE OPREA, aged 52, of Bailiff Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DAVID CHARLES LESLIE OTTAWay, aged 47, of Nansen Close, Daventry, registration mark fixed on the front of a vehicle failed to comply with regulations; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

KIERAN JAMES PAGE, aged 21, of Bridge Street, Weedon, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, eight points.

CONSTANTIN POPARCEA, aged 25, of Rochelle Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £514, surcharge £245, costs £90, eight points.

GIOVANNI PRATI, aged 23, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MANDY JANE QUINN, aged 58, of Pinfold Green, Badby, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ANTONINO RIGILI, aged 32, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £90, three points.

MARUF SAHEED, aged 37, of Cowper Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

MARTIN NICHOLAS SHORT, aged 73, of Elmington Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £83, surcharge £33, costs £90, three points.

CHARLOTTE STEPHENSON, aged 45, of Howarth Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a no right turn traffic sign; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

IOAN STOICA, aged 51, of Knot Tiers Drive, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARIAN STOICA, aged 24, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

REISS WAYNE P VIENESS, aged 30, of Mushroom Field Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CONSTANTIN BOGDAN, aged 25, of Tweed Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, four points.

JORDAN JAMES LEE, aged 25, of Bradmoor Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £530, surcharge £212, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ZURAFET LIKA, aged 28, of Grafton Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on May 1

BETHANY ANNE-CARLY HARDWICK, aged 25, of Little Gull Crescent, Northampton, three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to dogs; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge of £114, costs £350, disqualified from keeping any animal for 15 years.

LUKE HINES, aged 42, of Hartwell Road, Ashton, stalking; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 44, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £50, costs £85.

DALE ATKINSON, aged 50, of Cunningham Close, Daventry, assault by beating; fined £125, surcharge £50, costs £500.

ANTHONY FOLEY, aged 62, of Castle Street, Northampton, driver of a vehicle failed to stop after a road accident, failed to report a road accident; fined £1,760, surcharge £704, costs £110, six points.

CAROL WHITING, aged 79, of The Slip, Brixworth, drove without due care and attention; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £110, five points.

LWAZI NKALA, aged 33, of Abbey Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, six points.

GRUIA MOISA, aged 61, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

NIALL HEFFORD, aged 47, of The Furrows, Moulton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after a road accident; fined £1,166, surcharge £466, costs £110, eight points.

GEORGE ROSCA, aged 52, of Lea Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £110, five points.

PETER DAVID HILL, aged 52, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, six points.

AARON KELLY, aged 39, of The Oaks, Grange Park, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £110, six points.

■ This case was heard on April 23

EDUARD CHIRIAC, aged 28, of Ringway, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

■ This case was heard on April 29

ROBERT REGAN, aged 33, of Turners Court, Wootton, attempted theft of alcohol from a shop; fined £40, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

