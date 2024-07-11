Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on June 26

JOSEPH ROCK, aged 28, of Sandyholme Road, Towcester, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

AMI MATTHEWS, aged 39, of Lodge Avenue, Northampton, assault by beating; 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250.

FRANK WILLIAMS, aged 44, of Weedon Road, Northampton, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, obstructed/resisted police; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £200.

CHRISTOPHER SMITH, aged 37, of High Street, Upton, common assault, stole two bottles of beer and a ready meal from the Co-op, stole a bottle of beer from Home Bargains, committed a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence; 32 weeks in prison, compensation of £75, costs £85.

GARY EATON, aged 34, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85.

DEBBIE SIMPKIN, aged 54, of Collingwood Way, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after a road accident; fined £638, surcharge £255, costs £110, six points.

BEN WEIR, aged 48, of The Banks, Long Buckby, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £1,696, surcharge £664, costs £110, six points.

KWADWO SOMAILAH, aged 52, of Barnwell Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £110, five points.

ADAM WAKER, aged 26, of Welland Walk, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, five points.

JOSEPH GIDDINS, aged 33, of Danesfield Road, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison, costs £60.

PEDRU STANCIU, aged 37, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison.

WILLIAM OLANREWAJU WILLIAMS, aged 32, of Drum Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £173, surcharge £69, costs £650, three points.

MARK JOHN CAHILL, aged 35, of Junction Road, Northampton, no insurance on April 19, 2024; fined £794, surcharge £635, costs £90, six points.

MARK JOHN CAHILL, aged 35, of Junction Road, Northampton, no insurance on April 21, 2024; fined £794, eight points.

JOSHUA ANDREW HERRIDGE, aged 28, of Barn Owl Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £274, surcharge £110, costs £90, four points.

FAYAZ KHAN, aged 39, of Wildern Lane, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, nine points.

KRISTINA IGOREVNA PCHENITCHNYKH, aged 46, of Ecton Lane, Sywell, no insurance; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £90, six points.

TAYSHA ALPHEUS BORELAND, aged 46, of Palmerston Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on June 27

CHRISTOPHER MARTIN STREATHER, aged 49, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £50.

DARRELL IAN TAYLOR, aged 50, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50.

CANDICE RACIN REED, aged 37, of Southampton Road, Northampton, harassment; community order, compensation of £300, surcharge £114.

AARON WALDING, aged 21, of Nuthall Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85,,

BRADLEY WHEELER, aged 30, of Gallfield Court, Northampton, criminal damage; fine £83, surcharge £33, costs £85, compensation £500, .

CONNOR PUHA, aged 25, of Station Road, Helmdon, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

DARRELL TAYLOR, aged 49, of no fixed abode, stole a bedding set, of a value of £55 from NEXT; 50 hours unpaid work,compensation of £55.surcharge £114, costs £85.

DENIS SAVITCHI, aged 35, of Hamsterly Park, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle, no insurance; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, 10 points.

EDMOND CENAJ, aged 42, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

FINLAY HUNTER, aged 19, of Clare Street, Northampton, obstructed / resisted police, failed to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

GHEORGHE NEAGU, aged 31, of Rollers Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

KYLIE O'DONOGHUE, aged 44, of Hood Road, Daventry, drunk and disorderly; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

LAUREN GARDNER, aged 39, of West Priors Court, Northampton, four counts of between September 13 and November 24, 2024, stole items to a total value of £155 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £155, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MILAD MOHAMMADI, aged 24, of no fixed abode, stole stole clothing and items to the value of £154.66 from SUPERDRY, stole items, to the value of £259.60 from B&M, failed to surrender to custody; four weeks in prison, compensation of £150.

NATHAN LUCAS, aged 33, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, assault by beating; conditional discharged for 18 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £26.

PAUL OKO, aged 52, of The Fairoaks, Northampton, stole a quantity of items to the value of £270 from Sainsbury's, stole a Moschino towel gift set to the value of £65 from Superdrug, stole two pressure washers of a value unknown from Halfords, stole articles to the value of £200 from Asda, stole articles to the value of £117.99 from Salon Services, stole alcohol to the value of £150 from BP Services, stole packs of beer to the value of £85 from BP Services, stole packs of beer of a value of £243 from BP Petrol Station, attempted to steal wine from Majestic Wines, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of 1,564.99, surcharge £114, costs £320.

SHARON BONSER, aged 47, of Emmanuel Gardens, Northampton, June 2, 2024, stole property of a value £284.95 from Superdry, on May stole property to the value of £289.95 from Superdry; community order, compensation of £284.95, surcharge £114, costs £85.

VASILE GIRNET, aged 24, of The Haystack, Daventry, drink driving, failed to stop after a road accident; fined £1,280, costs £85, surcharge £512, surcharge £512, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months,

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.