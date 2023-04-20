COURT ROUND-UP: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Roade, Brixworth and Hartwell

■ These cases were heard by local magistrates on April 5

SIMON JOHN BROWN, aged 50, of Beech Close, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £519, surcharge £52, costs £500, six points.

TRACEY BROWN, aged 47, of Beech Close, Towcester, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £519, surcharge £52, costs £500, six points.

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of offenders each week

ALAN RONALD DAY, aged 35, of no fixed address, breached court order, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, six points.

JONATHAN ROGER CHAPMAN, aged 34, of Cherry Close, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 41 months.

LUKE JAMES HALFORD, aged 31, of Portland Close, Daventry, assault by beating; community order, fined £150, surcharge £98, costs £85.

GEG TONAJ, aged 30, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified on July 7, 2022, no insurance speeding; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement, fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for three months.

GEG TONAJ, aged 30, of Birchfield Road, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage, two counts of making a threatening phone call, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence on January 11, 2023, no insurance; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement:

ROBERT JOHN WHEELER, aged 38, of Prestbury Road, Northampton, breached court order; fined £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

RICHARD MICHAEL MERRETT, aged 51, of Pianoforte Road, Roade, three counts of breaching a stalking protection order; community order with alcohol treatment requirement, surcharge £98, costs £85.

These cases were heard on April 6

DERECK LAUNDGREN, aged 58, of Newcombe Road, Northampton, stole various arts and craft supplies value £584.35 from Tindalls Arts and Crafts, stole an action figure value £12.99 from Gametronics; discharged conditionally for 12 months, compensation of £597.34, surcharge £22. Indecent exposure; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £95, costs £85.

ALEKSANDER LESZEK STEPNIK, aged 26, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; community order, fined £650, compensation of £500, surcharge £95, costs £85.

JOSEPH DORIAN BARTON, aged 34, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, drunk and disorderly, possession of cannabis; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

DANIELLE BILLINGHAM, aged 31, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

DYLAN LEE CLARKE, aged 24, of The Knoll, Brixworth, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, 10 points.

LUKE ASHLEY FREDERICK CLEMENTS, aged 37, of Hillside Crescent, Nether Heyford, drink-driving; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MARK SAMUEL HARRISON, aged 41, of Crow Lane, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £85.

LIAM CONNOR KING, aged 23, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, possession of a controlled Class A drug; 440 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

GAREN WILLIAMS, aged 25, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, criminal damage to a vehicle window; fined £100, compensation of £200.37, surcharge £40, costs £85.

RADU COROI, aged 33, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £245, surcharge £98, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

TRISTAN LEE AUSTIN, aged 46, of Thornhill, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage; compensation of £250, costs £85.

CONSTANTIN BORTA, aged 32, of The Stour, Daventry, drink-driving, no insurance; 40 hours unpaid work, fined £700, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

EVGHENI CRETU, aged 34, of Marshwell Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

ANDREI RUSU, aged 36, of The Severn, Daventry, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £85, 10 points.

JOSHUA JOSEPH WILKS, aged 32, of Sam Harrison Way, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

NICU BOTNARI, aged 26, of Essex Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £220, fined £660, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JACOB BRADLEY BRICKWOOD, aged 32, of Eastern Avenue South, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

TIMOTHY JOHN BROWN, aged 38, of London Road, Roade, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

ANTHONY WILLIAM CLARK, aged 59, of The Oaks, Grange Park, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANNIE ROSE CONNORS, aged 33, of Long Marsh Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PAVEL CORGHENCEA, aged 25, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

STACEY MASANGA HABIBO, aged 23, of Fraser Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £279, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NICOLA CAROLINE HUNTER, aged 37, of Glebeland Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £1,100, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GHEORGHE CIPRIAN ION, aged 31, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

CALLUM JASON MILLS, aged 22, of Station Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £440, surcharge £34, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BEATRICE OKYNE, aged 76, of Naseby Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ASHLEY PEARCE, aged 27, of School Lane, Hartwell, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

NICOLAE DANIEL POPA, aged 50, of Kingsmead, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RIFAT PROZLLONI, aged 25, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDREI LUCIAN TURCA, aged 32, of Watkin Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LIVIU URSACHI, aged 32, of Hawkins Close, Daventry, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.