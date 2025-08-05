COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Moulton, West Haddon

Disqualified driver handed £3,000 court bill, driver fined for speeding at 97mph on A43, thief who stole deodorant worth £760 from Tesco among these 18 cases heard by magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 16

SIPO KAPANGA, aged 54, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, drink driving on Coppice Drive, Northampton — 68 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £325, disqualified for 12 months.

MICHAEL SHELTON, aged 35, of Queens Road, Northampton, common assault against a woman; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £200.

JASMIN GEARY, aged 23, of Park View, Moulton, drove on A5076 Danes Camp Way, Northampton, without due care and attention — turned left whilst in a 'straight ahead only' lane on a roundabout and collided with another vehicle; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £110, five points.

AHMED MIAH, aged 37, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, speeding — average 67mph on M1 exceeding a temporary 50mph speed restriction on a motorway; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £110, four points.

LOUISE LUDLOW, aged 40, of Elizabeth Road, West Haddon, drove a vehicle on A425 Northern Way, Daventry, without reasonable consideration to other users — overtook a cyclist too closely; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, five points.

JENNIFER JOHNSON, aged 48, of Sharpe Street, Towcester, speeding — 97mph on A43 near Gayton exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £110, five points.

NANAYAA NEHIA, aged 56, of Derwent Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle on Gladstone Road, Northampton, otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £97, surcharge £156, costs: £110, six points.

■ These cases were heard on July 17

CAMERON SHEPHERD, aged 19, of Dennetts Close, Daventry, theft from a person — stole an electric scooter to the value of £400; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £200, surcharge £26, costs £85.

DARREN MORRISON, aged 53, of Ringway, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — heroin; fined £80, costs £85,

SCOTT MANNING, aged 37, of Middlemore, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on May 20, 2025, stole Wild natural deodorant to the value of £767 belonging to Tesco, on May 22 stole Wild deodorant to the value of £127 belonging to Tesco; community order, costs £85.

KAIDEN WYKES, aged 19, of Taper Way, Daventry, drove on Betjeman Close, Daventry, while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £399. surcharge £160, costs £85, six points.

MARTIN HALLINAN, aged 48, of Newnham Road, Northampton, drove on Barnwell Road, Northampton, while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

SEAN McMASTER, aged 36, of Pikemead Court, Northampton, drove on Wellingborough Road, Northampton, while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle with a defective tyre, failed to surrender to custody; fined £2,153, surcharge £861, costs £85, six points.

SEAN JESS, aged 28, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order by having an open receptacle containing alcohol in a public place, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, costs £85.

TOMMY CORCORAN, aged 19, of Fen Street, Milton Keynes, theft from a shop — stole various items to the value of £240.50 belonging to Sainsbury’s, Brackley; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £100, surcharge £26.

DANIEL FOSTER, aged 18, of Stoneacre Close, Daventry, assaulted a man occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a police vehicle by spitting; fined £500, compensation: £150, costs £85.

ALEXANDER ROWLANDS, aged 32, of Evenley Road, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £100, costs £284.

