COURT ROUND-UP: Who's been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester, Moulton & Hartwell

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on May 4

WAYNE ALFRED ADAMS, aged 43, of Hermitage Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £200, surcharge £50, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KAYNE RICHIE DAVID DEMPSTER, aged 28, of Forest Road, Hartwell, failed to comply with a community order; 110 hours unpaid work; costs £60.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

LEWIS ALLEN, aged 19, of Warbeck Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; 26 weeks in prison.

ELAINA MARY EDWARDS, aged 23, of Richmond Road, Towcester, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAK JOSHUA JOYCE, aged 24, of Hastings Road, Northampton, in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and injured a person; fined £40, compensation of £150, surcharge £34, costs £85.

NATALIIA SABOLIK, aged 42, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

OLUWASEGUN OLUWOLE MICHAEL AKINYA, aged 43, of Stanley Street, Northampton, breached coronavirus international travel testing regulations; fined £1,375, surcharge £137, costs £85.

KOFI ABABIO, aged 36, of Alchester, Towcester, speeding; fined £793, surcharge £317, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MICHELLE WENDY RICHARDS, aged 52, of Symington Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £40, surcharge £16.

JAMIE RYAN RUSSELL ALLEN, aged 25, of Cranford Road, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £23, surcharge £9, costs £85.

BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 21, of Marseilles Close, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order; compensation of £150, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAKE ALEXANDER TOMS, aged 26, of Spencer Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £138, surcharge £55, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PHILLIP MALCOLM JOHN WRIGHT, aged 45, of Cranford Road, Northampton, criminal damage; discharged conditionally for 18 months, compensation of £500. Drunk and disorderly; discharged conditionally for 12 months.

SAID RAMAZANI, aged 47, of Glan Y Mor Terrace, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £322, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

■ These cases were heard on May 5

CRAIG PETER HUTCHINGS, aged 36, of Tanfield Lane, Northampton, assault by beating; four weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £1,500, surcharge £122, costs £775.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JOHN PATRICK LAVELLE, aged 31, of Cedar Gate, Moulton, failed to comply with a community order; 70 hours unpaid work, costs £60.

SEAN HUBBORT, aged 21, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50.

SEAN FREDERICK DICKSON, aged 57, of Bunkers Hill, Badby, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

GHEORGHE GHIMP, aged 26, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £480, surcharge £192, costs £90, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ These cases were heard on May 6

KOLBY SINCLAIR COURTNEY JOHNSON, aged 42, of Hastings Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

DIONISIE NEGRU, aged 39, of Lower Hester Street, Northampton, drink-driving, drove without due care and attention,drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no MoT; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad