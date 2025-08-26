COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Towcester and Harpole

Local magistrates have dealt with these 22 cases involving assaults on police, drug driving, bicycle theft, man who stole laptop from his employers…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 7

CHARLIE ROBERTSON, aged 18, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, prosecution costs £85.

ADELINO MELAGNI, aged 22, of Rawley Crescent, Northampton, drug driving in Poppyfield Farm car park, Northampton; fined £600, surcharge to fund victim services £240, costs £85, disqualified from driving for 12 months.

NADEINE MEE, aged 27, of Harborough Road, Northampton, drink driving on Harborough Road, Northampton — 120 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

SAUL TERRY, aged 57, of Ladycroft, Daventry, two counts of assault by beating of a police officer, racially / religiously aggravated common assault / beating; four weeks in prison, compensation of £175, costs £85.

NICHOLAS SHEEHAN, aged 38, of Billing Road, Northampton, two counts of theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped for theft by carrying a small pair of bolt cutters, obstructed police; 40 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,550, costs £170.

MIHAIL LEVICKIS, aged 45, of Towcester Road, Northampton, drink driving on Towcester Road, Northampton — 102 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 25 months.

IONUT COLAREZA, aged 22, of Greenside, Northampton, possession of a class A drug — cocaine; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85.

DUVANTAE AUGUSTUS, aged 22, of Pen Court, Northampton, possession of a class B drug — cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

CHRISTOPHER HOBSON, aged 28, of Brunel Drive, Northampton, theft from a shop — on July 19, 2025, stole a stock scanner to the value of £900 belonging to Co-op; fined £120, compensation of £900.

THOMAS DILLEY, aged 38, of no fixed abode, breached a criminal behaviour order by being intoxicated in a public place; fined £48.

GEORGE CONNOR, aged 34, of no fixed abode, two counts of breaching a non-molestation order; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, drug rehabilitation treatment for six months, costs £85.

JONATHAN BRODY, aged 57, of Watling Street East, Towcester, theft by an employee — stole a laptop to the value of £805.93 belonging to Archway Real Estate; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £805.93, costs £650.

THOMAS McCORLEY, aged 42, of Roe Road, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving at the junction of Cavendish Drive and Trimley Close, Northampton; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £650, disqualified for 12 months.

BRADLEY MARSHALL, aged 26, of Dartford Close, Northampton, breached a court order; two weeks in prison, costs £196.

■ These cases were heard on August 8

JAMES SARTAIN, aged 40, of St James Park Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a prison officer; 26 weeks in prison, compensation of £1,500.

MICHAEL GALLEAR, aged 60, of Raymond Road, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating of a woman, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a mobile phone; fined £400, community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

LAUREN BATES, aged 40, of Hester Street, Northampton, burglary dwelling and theft with no violence — entered as a trespasser and stole medication of a value unknown and £200 cash; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

LAUREN BATES, aged 40, of no fixed abode, two counts off theft from a shop — on June 29, 2025, stole coffee of a value £58.30 belonging to One Stop, on June 29 stole alcohol of a value £118.15 belonging to One Stop; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £88,

DOMINIK MASNICA, aged 37, of Platinum Court, Harpole, three counts of assaulting a woman by beating; fined £380, community order, surcharge £114, costs £650.

NICHOLAS BOWS, aged 36, of Hazelwood Road, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, theft from a shop — on August 5, 2025, stole a hairdryer to the value of £19.99 belonging to B&M; fined £514, compensation of £19.99, costs £85.

CHASE TALBOT, aged 37, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a man at Morrsions supermarket, Northampton, burglary other than dwelling — entered as a trespasser Morrisons supermarket with intent to steal, criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 — damaged a vehicle, theft from a vehicle — stole £50 cash, a bank card, compact mirror, lint roller, car cigarette lighter, locking wheel nut and a cable of a value unknown, fraud by false representation — used a bank card with intent to cause the owner loss; six months, 49 days in prison, compensation of £1,225.50.

HAYLEY FRENCH, aged 39, of Fontwell Drive, Towcester, theft from a shop — stole a sheepskin rug and a scented candle/diffuser to the value of £239 belonging to Bell Plantation garden centre; community order, compensation of £239, costs £85.

CAYLUM LEVETT, aged 21, of Mushroom Fields Road, Northampton, assault by beating of a man, resisted police, failed to surrender to custody; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £150.

OANA TURCITU, aged 48, of West Paddock Court, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £250, six points.

ORNEST RAMA, aged 22, of Endymion Road, London, N4, possession of a class A drug — crack cocaine — at Talbot Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article — a lock knife; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work; surcharge £154, costs £650.

JOE RUSHTON, aged 27, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, used a vehicle without third party insurance, speeding — 42mph on Western Avenue, Daventry, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £120, surcharge £80, costs £130, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IAIN YOUNG, aged 36, of Liberty Drive, Northampton, speeding — 49mph on Redhouse Road, Moulton Park, exceeding the legal limit of 40mph; fined £153, surcharge £80, costs £61, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROMANA WOJNAROWICZ, aged 48, of Manor Road, Daventry, speeding — 35mph on Three Bridges Road, Long Buckby Wharf, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £130, three points.

ANDY JENKINS, aged 64, of Osprey Rise, Northampton, speeding — 77mph on A4500 Weedon Road, near Harpole, exceeding the legal limit of 50 miles per hour; surcharge £48, costs £130, fined £120, disqualified for seven days.

RADU DAMASCHIN, aged 35, of Merryhill, Northampton, breached a court order; eight weeks in prison, costs £189.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.