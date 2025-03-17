COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Silverstone, Earls Barton, Holcot

Offences of drink driving, possession of drugs and weapons, anti-social behaviour in the town centre, shoplifting, criminal damage at a Northampton pub and breaching a sexual harm prevention order by using SnapChat were among those dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 27

AMARILDO SELIMAJ, aged 36, of Talbot Road, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; fined £120, surcharge to fund victim services £48, prosecution costs £85.

JOSH ABBOTT, aged 26, of Grasscroft, Northampton, drink driving — 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £184, surcharge £74, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JORDAN McKENZIE, aged 32, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, stole box of magazines to the value of £228 from Co-op, breached a criminal behaviour order by entering the area of Fieldmill Road when prohibited from doing so; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £228, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 23, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, stole items to the value of £60 from Rock Bottom; fined £80, compensation of £60, costs £85.

ENDI DARAKU, aged 25, of Balfour Close, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, used a vehicle on a road with insufficient transmission of light through the glass, failed to surrender to custody; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £300, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 28

MUHAMMAD AMIR, aged 33, of Beech Avenue, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

GABRIEL ANDREI, aged 27, of Foskitt Court North, Northampton, drink driving — 64mg microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £807, surcharge £323, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

TJ ROBERTS, aged 18, of Artizan Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place — a kitchen knife; community order with 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

VEACESLAV STOIAN, aged 33, of Mallard Clowe, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; fined £120, costs £85.

BEN WANJUKI, aged 57, of Aster Close, Northampton, drink driving — 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeded the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £515, surcharge £206, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

JAMES JEATER, aged 40, of no fixed abode, on February 12, 2025, at The Guildhall failed to comply with a community protection notice to not be abusive, insulting, threatening, or use intimidating language or behaviour and not to enter a restricted area the restricted area, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; 12 weeks in prison.

JAMES JEATER, aged 40, of no fixed abode, common assault of a police officer, criminal damage to custody furniture belonging to Northamptonshire Police, seven counts of fail to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk and present in an exclusion zone, using abusive, insulting, threatening, or intimidating language or behaviour or drinking alcohol from an open vessel in Northampton town centre; 12 weeks in prison concurrent.

JAMES JEATER, aged 40, of no fixed abode, stole six small bottles of wine to the value of £17.75 from Sainsbury’s; 12 weeks in prison concurrent, compensation of £10.

RYAN SHERIDAN, aged 28, of Manor Road, Earls Barton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by using SnapChat social media platform; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

MARCUS LEE, aged 60, of Newport Road, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; community order, costs £85.

MARCUS WILLIAM LEE, aged 60, of Newport Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an instructed office appointment; costs £60.

MATEUSZ ZOLADEK, aged 32, of Brook Street, Northampton, possession of a controlled Class B drug — amphetamine; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

SERGIU COBZARIU, aged 26, of St George’s Street, Northampton, assaulted a man by beating, assaulted a woman by beating; community order with 50 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

VIKRAM RASIGARAN, aged 22, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, assaulted a man occasioning actual bodily harm; fined £653, compensation of £75, surcharge £261, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on March 3

SARA JOHNSON, aged 29, of no fixed abode, six counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by entering flats when prohibited from doing so; fined £300, two-year criminal behaviour order,

SARA JOHNSON, aged 29, of no fixed abode, possession of a Class A drug — heroin; fined £50.

CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 32, of no fixed abode, on December 29, 2024, stole food items to the value of £100 from Co-op, on January 2, 2025, stole food items to the value of £17.55 from Co-op, on January 7 stole meat to the value of £100 from Co-op, on January 9 stole alcohol to the value of £12 from Co-op, on January 19 stole coffee to the value of £50 from Co-op, on January 19 stole coffee to the value of £26.65 from Co-op, on January 22 stole meat to the value of £74.80 from Co-op, on January 24 stole meat value of £61.25 from Co-op, on January 25 stole coffee to the value of £4.95 from Co-op, on January 25 stole tuna and cheese to the value of £27.55 from Co-op, on January 26 stole energy drinks to the value of £19.50 from Co-op, on February 10 stole meat to the value of £29 from Co-op, on February 25 stole meat and coffee to the value of £130 from Tesco; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £523.25.

ION ROZSA, aged 51, of Newport Road, Northampton, drink driving — 76 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

IANIS PETCU, aged 18, of Artizan Road, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place — a folding pocket knife; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 200 hours unpaid work surcharge £154, costs £85,

TEMIDAYO ADIO, aged 21, of Cedar Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

LEVI ANDERSON, aged 24, of Queens Park Parade, Northampton, possession of a Class B drug — cannabis, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place — a snooker ball in a black sock; community order with 80 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

VITA OWENS, aged 25, of Rockingham Close, Northampton, drink driving — 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £537, surcharge £215, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

CONNOR HICKMAN, aged 29, of Grange Road, Northampton, stole cheese, chicken, burgers, pizza and ready meals to the value of £45.90 from Co-op; fined £50, compensation of £45.90.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Adnitt Road, Northampton, two counts of possession of a Class A drug —heroin and cocaine, on February 13, 2025, stole alcohol worth of £345.25 from One Stop, on February 25 stole alcohol worth of £102.50 from One Stop; 28 days in prison, compensation of £447.75.

BROOKLYN BULL, aged 18, of Joshua Square, Northampton, two counts of racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress - words / writing, criminal damage to a police van; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, costs £85.

ARRON TOWNSEND, aged 31, of Little London, Silverstone, two counts of drug driving on July 28 and August 8, 2024; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

KRISTYNA MOORE, aged 25, of Dennetts Close, Daventry, two counts of assaulting a man by beating, assault by beating of a police officer, sexual assault on a female, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order with instruction to abstain from consuming any alcohol for 120 days, fined £40, compensation of £150, costs £85.

JAMIE DALTON, aged 56, of Poplars Lane, Holcot, common assault of a woman, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence, criminal damage at The Black Prince public house; community order, fined £200, compensation of £150, costs £85,

ION PANZARI, aged 37, of The Leam, Daventry, drink driving 216 of micrograms of alcohol per 100 milligrams of blood exceeding the prescribed limit of 80mg; used a vehicle without third party insurance; community order with 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.