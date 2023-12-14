Assaults, criminal damage, shoplifting, drink and drug driving cases dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 29

BRANDON SPENCER, aged 25, of Billing Road, Northampton, two counts of criminal damage to motor vehicles; court order, fined £120, compensation £488.

ALAN SMITH-WHITE, aged 48, of HMP Peterborough, stole items to the value of £111.97 from Waterstones; six weeks in prison, compensation £111.97.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JUSTIN MARSHALL, aged 48, of Military Road, Northampton, stole alcohol to a value £162 from Marks & Spencer; failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85..

MARTIN PETTITT, aged 61, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage, possession of crack cocaine, six weeks in prison, compensation £200.

JAMES NICHOLAS SMITH, aged 65, of Foxendale Square, Northampton, two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 30

DALAIR SURI, aged 22, of Grafton Way, Northampton, drink driving, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £280, surcharge £112, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

LEANNA COLLETT, aged 18, of Edgehill Drive, Daventry, assault by beating; community order, fine £120, compensation £100, surcharge £114.

LEE COLLETT, aged 43, of Howe Crescent, Daventry, assault by beating, threat to damage / destroy property; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, compensation £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TIMOTHY BRADY, aged 63, of Romany Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 33 of Billing Road, Northampton, stole a red bull can to the value of £1.49 from Londis, stole kestrel beer to the value of £5.37 from Londis, common assault, criminal damage, possession of cannabis, fail to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison, compensation £481.86.

■ These cases were heard on December 1

BENJAMIN SMITH, aged 34, of Queen Street, Weedon, stole five crates of Stella Artois to the value of £70 from Tesco; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation £70.

VAUGHAN COE, aged 33, of no fixed abode; criminal damage to a motor vehicle, stole tea and coffee from Co-op, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison, compensation £859.

GRANT FILER-HOBBS, aged 37, of no fixed abode; stole £133.50 worth of stock from One Stop, stole meat of a value under £75 from One Stop, stole £71.37 worth of stock, belonging to BP, two counts of failing to comply with notification requirements under Sexual Offences Act; 18 weeks in prison, compensation: £259.87

ANDREW LEAR, aged 55, of Fullingdale Road, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order; fined £499, surcharge £200, costs £85.

VICTORIA HARPER, aged 39, of Chester Avenue, Harpole, arson; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

KIERON LONG, aged 37, of Balfour Close, Northampton, burglary, possession of cannabis, possession of controlled class C drug Pregablin; 28 days in prison, compensation £60.

MOHAMMED NASIM SHAHID AHMED, aged 20, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

ANDREJ ANTONOV, aged 57, of Probyn Close, Northampton, used a vehicle when the percentage of visual transmission of light through the front windows was less than required; fined £130, surcharge £52, costs £90.

LAURA BOATWRIGHT, aged 43, of Lea Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £484, surcharge £193, costs £90, six points.

DAVID CIUNCULESCU, aged 19, of The Avenue, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MICHAEL IAN COX, aged 67, of Robert Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £92, surcharge £36, costs £90, three points.

ADEBAYO DAVIES, aged 59, of Windrush Way, Northampton, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £92, surcharge £36, costs £90.

ABIGAIL AMARACHUKWU DIAS, aged 44, of Shankley Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, fined £156, surcharge £62, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL DINCA, aged 29, of Austin Street, Northampton, carried a number of passengers such that it involved a danger of injury, no MoT; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

CLAUDIU DUMITRU, aged 25, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NICOLAE ENACHE, aged 30, of Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90, three points.

LYNDA JENNIFER FORD, aged 49, of Puxley Road, Puxley, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £8, three points.

LEIGH HARRISON FOSTER, aged 36, of Field Rose Square, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

KEVIN KENNETH FRENCH, aged 53, of Byron Walk, Daventry, speeding; fined £582, surcharge £232, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA LOUISE HAYNES, aged 47, of Crabtree Lane, Cold Ashby, speeding; fined £183, surcharge £73, costs £90, three points.

DAVID JOHN HORTON, aged 38, of Croft Lane, Roade, speeding; fined £885, surcharge £354, costs £90, six points.

HARVEY JAMES JOHNSON, aged 21, of Doddington Road, Earls Barton, no insurance; fined £334, surcharge £133, costs £90, six points.

GUY ALEXANDER KINGSTON, aged 42, of Lichfield Close, Kislingbury, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, six points.

CATALIN LEAHU, aged 34, of Coppice Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ANDREW SCOTT MAPLETHORPE, aged 44, of Lamport Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £492, surcharge £196, costs £90, five points.

DUMITRU MIHAILA, aged 21, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £44, three points.

JAMES NJOROGE, aged 33, of Melville Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CATHERINE JANE PEARSON, aged 34, of Johns Road, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £44, three points.

CONSTANTIN FLORIN ROSCA, aged 44, of Downwood Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

JORDAN MICHAEL STOW, aged 22, of West Street, Weedon, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

SOPHIE DIANA TIMMS, aged 33, of Stone Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £621, surcharge £248, costs £90, six points.

LUCIAN TUFA, aged 41, of Langsett Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £170, surcharge £68, costs £90, six points.

VISHALI VISHALI, aged 22, of Longland Road, Northampton, speeding, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £307, surcharge £122, costs £90, four points.

GHEORGHE-NICOLAE IONITA, aged 33, of Wellington Street, Northampton, stopped on a Pelican crossing, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ANDREW JAMES BODFISH, aged 47, of Reedhill, Northampton, speeding on December 30, 2022; fined £384.

ANDREW JAMES BODFISH, aged 47, of Reedhill, Northampton, speeding on January 4, 2023; fined £384, surcharge £307, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TIMUR BUZAREVIC, aged 49, of Glasgow Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, six points.

VICTOR CRETU, aged 31, of Nene Walk, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, eight points.

MARIUS-PETRONEL DUMITRIU, aged 30, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, eight points.

GEORGE-CATALIN SPULBER, aged 38, of Baker Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a red light traffic signal; fined £100, surcharge £40, three points.

JAMIE ALLAN BUCKBY, aged 30, of Somerset Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £392, surcharge £157, costs £90, six points.

ARMIR KORROVESHAJ, aged 27, of Turner Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £142, surcharge £57, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PATRICK OWUSU, aged 59, of Margaret Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £384, surcharge £154, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MASIMILIANO SPADINI, aged 57, of Stanford Way, Northampton, speeding; fined £204, surcharge £82, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.