■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 12NEIL FISHER, aged 57, of Newnham Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation £2,038.82, costs £85.00.

MICHAEL CUMMINGS, aged 22, of Cottagewell Court, Northampton, harassment without violence; surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

THOMAS DAVID GRIZZELL, aged 37, of The Slade, Daventry, four counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order; community order with drug rehabilitation requirement,

Northampton Magistrates' Court

STUART JOHN HOLT, aged 38, of Park Avenue North, Northampton, committed a further offence while serving a suspended sentence, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence; four weeks in prison, costs £60.00.

Paul Alexander MOSS, aged 32, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; seven days in prison.

JULIUS KIELA, aged 31, of Stanley Street, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £369, surcharge £148, costs £625, disqualified for four months.

SYED ALI RAZA, aged 26, of Pell Court, Northampton, no insurance, defective fog lamp; fined £530, surcharge £200, costs £85, six points.

JAMES RUSSELL BLACKWOOD, aged 63, of Fylingdale, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to surrender to custody; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 120-day alcohol abstinence requirement, 12 weeks curfew with electronic monitoring, fined £50, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on July 13

SAMUEL MARSHMAN, aged 28, of Bridle Road, Old, three counts of criminal damage to vehicles; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

SIMON REED, aged 29, of HMP Peterborough, breached a sexual risk order; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

KRYSTAL EDWARDS, aged 33, c/o Billing Road, Northampton, harassment without violence, failed to comply with a community order; 12 weeks in prison, surcharge £154.00, costs £145.00.

ALAN SPURGEON, aged 35, of The Wye, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; fined £120, disqualified for seven months, surcharge £88.00, costs £85.00.

CALLUM COLLINS, aged 24, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for six months.

DAVID JOHN DAVIS, aged 54, of West End, West Haddon, speeding; fined £252, surcharge £101, costs £100, three points.

FLORIN BALOSU, aged 41, of Standard Square, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.

VLADIMIR MITA, aged 53, of Rollers Close, Northampton, two charges of intentionally touching a woman sexually and without consent, failed to surrender to custody; 180 hours unpaid work, compensation of £200, surcharge £114, costs £620.

JALAL UDDIN, aged 50, of Chalcombe Road, Northampton, carried a bladed article, racially aggravated use of threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 180 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £620.

CRAIG JOHN QUILTER, aged 39, of Sharrow Place, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100.00.

■ These cases were heard on July 14

TAMMY CADD, aged 36, of Kent Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £50, surcharge £20.00, costs £85.00. .

RICHARD HORNE, aged 45, of Arthur Street, Northampton, attempted to steal three plant pots value £26.97 from ALDI; conditionally discharged for 18 months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00. .

ZAC JORDAN FREETH, aged 23, of Maple Close, Braunston, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £300, three points.

LEE ROBERT THARBY, aged 43, of Fitzroy Place, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.00.

CRISTIAN DANIEL COBZARU, aged 24, of Tyes Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £146, surcharge £58, costs £90, three points.

ASIF Raza PERACHA, aged 42, of Marlestones, Northampton, speeding; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, four points.

ADHIA CHOWDHURY, aged 25, of Jackson Close, Northampton, travelled on a train without a valid ticket; fined £40, compensation of £39.40.

GILBERT EDWARD MILLAR, aged 50, of no fixed abode, two counts of resisting police; discharged conditionally for six months, surcharge £26, costs £200. Failed to provide a roadside breath sample; fined £50 four points.

THOMAS JEFFEY GREEN, aged 47, of The Causeway, Northampton, speeding; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

LIAM JAMES MOONEY, aged 19, of Perceval Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £140, surcharge £56, costs £90, four points.

EVGHENII ABABII ,aged 34, of Wade Meadow Court, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90, three points.

ANDREI-ALIN CICIO, aged 36, of Broadway, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

NICU IANCU, aged 58, of Clee Rise, Northampton, no insurance, defective tyre; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

TSITSI MARIMA, aged 43, of The Furrows, Moulton, no insurance; fined £338, surcharge £135, costs £90, six points.

ANTHONY JOSEPH WILSON, aged 47, of Gordon Street, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £77, surcharge £31, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CSABA GERGELY LEVENTE, aged 27, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, on March 6, 2023, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £306, costs £90.

CSABA GERGELY LEVENTE, aged 27, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, on May 7, 2023, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £306, surcharge £122, costs £90, disqualified for 18 months due to repeat offending.

PAUL LONDON, aged 60, of Watersmeet, Northampton, speeding; fined £107, surcharge £43, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

