These cases involving assaults on police, threatening behaviour, harassment and riding an electric bike with no insurance have been dealt with by local magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 2

PAUL DRAKE, aged 53, of Daneholme Close, Daventry, assault by beating of a police officer; fined £960, surcharge to fund victim services £384, prosecution costs £650.

TYLER WETHERALL, aged 24, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £120, compensation of £300, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

TYLER WETHERALL, aged 24, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £40.

EZEKIEL PINK, aged 22, of Clarence Avenue, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, six points.

GARY FIELDING, aged 53, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85.

CHARLES PORTER, aged 40, of Highcroft Close, Yardley Gobion, drink driving; fined £1500, surcharge £600, costs £85, disqualified for 15 months.

MOHAMMED KALAM, aged 21, of Lea Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £166, surcharge £66, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on December 3

TYLER TESTRO, aged 33, of Milton Road, Daventry, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months, costs £85.

INNOCENT MUFUSHWA, aged 48, of Codlin Close, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £576, surcharge £230, costs £400, 10 points.

AIMEE RUSSELL, aged 20, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

REECE WRIGHT, aged 21, of Swale Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ANDREW GRIFFIN, aged 31, of Stanley Road, Northampton, stole a wallet containing numerous cards belonging to a person, stole numerous items to the value of £55 belonging to Co-op, stole numerous items to the value of £86.89 belonging to One Stop. failed to surrender to custody; 14 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £86.89, costs £85.

MEGAN BAKER, aged 22, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, three counts of possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, drunk and disorderly; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £255.

ROSCA RODION, aged 39, of Dennetts Close, Daventry, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months..

DEBORAH O'REILLY, aged 64, of Norris Mews, Long Buckby, drink driving, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

DENISE POWELL, aged 83, of Wappenham Road, Helmdon, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; fined £1,096, surcharge £438, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JACK KELLY, aged 33, of Daventry Road, Barby, assault by beating; fined £100, compensation of £50, costs £85.

JOSH W MURPHY, aged 30, of Cranford Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £246, surcharge £98, costs £85, four points.

ALAN DAY, aged 36, of Park Drive, Northampton, harassment by breach of a restraining order; 16 weeks, 14 days in prison, surcharge £154.

ALAN RONALD DAY, aged 36, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, failed to surrender to custody; 14 days in prison.

HEZEKIAH SEUN AKINRINDE, aged 38, of Loyd Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

RICKY WALTER AUSTIN, aged 38, of Hever Close, Northampton, used a motor vehicle when the power steering was inoperable; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

ADRIAN BUCKBY, aged 49, of Church Road, Spratton, speeding; fined £371, surcharge £148, costs £90, five points.

KAREN LORRAINE CADD, aged 54, of Friars Avenue, Northampton, speeding; fined £69, surcharge £27, costs £90, three points.

RHYS OWEN COX, aged 19, of Standside, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

MARIAN DASCALU, aged 32, of Perry Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MARIO FEJZO, aged 26, of Swinford Hollow, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

MODESTAS GRAIGAITIS, aged 38, of Dunster Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

MUHAMMADVORISI IBODATULLO HOJIZODA, aged 23, of Cyril Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

DONNA MARIE JOHNSON, aged 43, of Thorpeville, Moulton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

SERXHO KUKA, aged 27, of Tweed Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

PATRICK LAVELLE, aged 40, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SHANE LLEWELLYN, aged 32, of Furnace Lane, Nether Heyford, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SIMON PETER MASTERS, aged 49, of Ham Meadow Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £553, surcharge £221, costs £90, six points.

GORDON STUART McLURE, aged 53, of Little Everdon Road, Everdon, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £90, six points.

IVELINA MINCHEVA, aged 33, of Turners Gardens, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

ISMAEL MOHAMMED, aged 33, of Campbell Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

CLAIRE LOUISE MOLLOY, aged 43, of Delta Way, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

CONSTANTIN PAVALACHE, aged 19, of Lea Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

RICHARD EDWARD PUCCI, aged 51, of Summerfields, Northampton, speeding; fined £90, surcharge £36, costs £90, five points.

SUBIRA ADADI RAJABU, aged 40, of Damselfly Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £305, surcharge £122, costs £90, six points.

IONATAN SCAFUCEA, aged 26, of Junction Road, Northampton, drove while using a hand- held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

SAMSUL SHAKIRIN, aged 29, of Kingsthorpe Grove, Northampton, drove an electric bicycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.

GEORGE TUREAC, aged 48, of Flaxwell Court, Northampton, drove without reasonable consideration for other road users, speeding; fined £1,099, surcharge £439, costs £90, six points.

STEPHANIE ANNE WINYARD, aged 38, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JAMES MICHAEL WRIGHT, aged 36, of Gold Street, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.