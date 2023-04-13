■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 30

PATRICK JOHN CAWLEY, aged 38, of Maidencastle, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone; 22 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, surcharge to fund victim services £154, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

NEIL WILLIAM ROUSE, aged 74, of Dallington Haven, Northampton, unsupervised contact with a child; 12 weeks in prison.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JOE WILLIAM WALPOLE, aged 30, of no fixed abode; possession of heroin; three weeks in prison.

ALICE LOUISE BURNAGE, aged 30, of Lowick Court, Moulton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £276, surcharge £34, costs £90, six points.

SCOTT FLAHERTY, aged 34, of Eden Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

CALIN-CRISTIAN FASIE, aged 37, of Maidencastle, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, 10 points.

BEN FREEMAN, aged 31, of Almond Close, Bugbrooke, drink-driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BARTLOMIEJ KRZYSZTOF POGONOWSKI, aged 42, of Bective Road, Northampton, drink-driving, failed to report an accident; 150 hours unpaid work, fined £392, compensation of £650, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

LUKASZ RUSZAK, aged 34, of Hedgely Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis, carrying a pocket knife; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

CARL FREDERICK VATINE, aged 43, of Ransome Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £84, disqualified for 40 months.

OLIWA ORLOWSKA, aged 22, of St David’s Road, Northampton possession of cannabis; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on March 31

MARK WILLIAM MCKENZIE, aged 28, of HMP Peterborough, two charges of taking and damaging a motor vehicle without consent, drug-driving; 20 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £600, surcharge £128, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

JOHN ANTHONY SHAW, aged 39, of no fixed abode, stole alcohol from Co-op, stole alcohol value £62 from Asda, assault by beating; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £65, surcharge £154, costs £170.

JAMES MICHAEL WRIGHT, aged 34, of Manor House Close, Earls Barton, harassment; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

DAMIEN OBEYHIOYE OSOIMOEJIOKHIAN, aged 22, of New Stead Close, Northampton, drove , otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, six points.

LILIAN PADUREANU, aged 40, of The Wye, Daventry, speeding on May 12, 2022; fined £120, six points.

LILIAN PADUREANU, aged 40, of The Wye, Daventry, drove with no insurance on January 4, 2023, not wearing a seatbelt; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

ROSS GARDIENER, aged 34, of The Banks, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £461, surcharge £46, costs £110, six points.

DANIEL IOANA, aged 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JASON JAMES BERRINGTON, aged 39, of Fosberry Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £110, six points.

LINCOLN DUNN-MYRIE, aged 33, of Guildhall Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110.

RHYS JOHN DYLAN JENKINS, aged 26, of London Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £346, surcharge £35., costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAKE STEVEN LOASBY, aged 27, of St Josephs Court, Long Buckby, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JACK PAUL MORGAN, aged 29, of Kensington Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £120, surcharge £34, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on April 1

ANDREW PHILLIP BOUSFIELD, aged 52, of no fixed abode, drunk and disorderly, failed to comply with community protection notice, failed to surrender to custody; fined £60, surcharge £24, costs £85.

ZEF CUMRAKU, aged 25, of Lindsey Terrace, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

GAVIN MORGAN, aged 46, of Newnham Road, Northampton, breached court order; seven days in prison, costs £255.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.