COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Long Buckby, Harpole and Earls Barton

Local magistrates dealt with these cases involving harassment, possession of crack cocaine, assaults and stealing a Monzo bank card…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 9

MAKALA HARVEY, aged 23, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, two counts of theft from a shop — on April 26, 2024, stole various items to the value of £47 from Co-op, on April 29 stole a bottle of wine to the value of £10 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £57, costs £325.

MITCHELL EWINS, aged 33, of Botolph Close, Daventry, assaulted a man occasioning them actual bodily harm; 32 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months, alcohol abstinence and monitoring for 120 days, 60 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CONNER McCORMACK, aged 30, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, harassment of a woman by breach of a restraining order; fined £553, costs £85.

CORINA CRISTIAN, aged 31, of Melick Drive, Harpole, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £241, surcharge £96, costs £110. six points.

DANIEL KNAPP, aged 49, of Clarke Court, Earls Barton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £110, six points.

RICKY WALKER, aged 30, of Northwood Road, Northampton, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £750, surcharge £300, costs £110, six points.

CRISTIAN PUITIRZIU, aged 31, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

EYINMISAN MENEKPORO, aged 45, of Lincoln Road, Northampton, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence — unsupervised provisional licence holder not displaying L plates, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £586, surcharge £234, costs £110, eight points.

JACK REEVE, aged 22, of Jubilee Road, Daventry, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DANNY WILLIAM NOEL WARREN, aged 30, of Northumbria Gardens, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £930, surcharge £374, costs £150, six points.

CONNOR JUSTIN J MCCORMACK, aged 30, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work; fined £369, costs £60.

GRAHAM ANTONY MALPAS, aged 60, of Granary Road, Northampton, speeding — 51mph on M1 exceeding variable speed limit of 40mph; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £600, three points.

ABDIKHADIR ALI, aged 26, of Buckingham Road, Deanshanger, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence; two weeks in prison, surcharge £154.

■ These cases were heard on April 10

STEPHANIE WINYARD, aged 39, of Arbour View Court, Northampton, theft of a Monzo Business Account bank card, two counts of fraud by false representation — dishonestly used a bank card without permission intending to make a gain of £14.02, on or about November 18 dishonestly used a bank card without permission to make a gain of £32.08; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JACK WRIGHT, aged 21, of Military Road, Northampton, possession of a Class A drug — cocaine; fined £276, costs £85.

REGAN PAYAS, aged 26, of Tyes Court, Northampton, drug driving; community order with E hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

SERGEI BITCA, aged 33, of Stimpson Avenue, Northampton, person in charge of a vehicle failed to provide a specimen of breath in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for six months.

ERNEST SARPONG, aged 55, of Bakewell Court, Northampton, drink driving — 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, failed to surrender to custody; fined £561, surcharge £224, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of St Paul’s Road, Northampton, breached a criminal behaviour order by being inside an exclusion zone, intoxicated in a public place and in a group of three or more likely to cause fear to any person for their safety, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 52 weeks in prison, costs £85.

ADAM TIWARY, aged 43, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, criminal damage to property value over £5,000 — destroyed front window of 1 Drapery belonging to MSA Properties Ltd; four weeks in prison, compensation of £300,

EMILY CASEY, aged 39, of Apollo Close, Daventry, possession of a Class A drug — crack cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

NEIL ROGERS, aged 49, of Norris Mews, Long Buckby, theft from a shop — stole one Paco Rabanne aftershave to the value of £69.99 from Savers; community order, compensation of £79.99, costs £85.

STUART ANDERSON, aged 45, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, theft of Makita power tools of a value unknown belonging to another person; fined £200, costs £150.

GARY JEFFERS, aged 42, of Louise Road, Northampton, theft of a bag belonging to a person, assault by beating of an police officer, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing, fraud by false representation — used a bank card belonging to another person intending to make a gain to the value of £12.99; community order, compensation of £65, costs £85.

JOANNE SNEDKER, aged 52, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, possession of an offensive weapon — a pair of nun-chucks — in Wellingborough Road, Northampton; community order, fined £50, surcharge £114, costs £150.

MOHAMED ADEN, aged 52, of Brook Street, Northampton, drove on Balfour Road, Northampton, without due care and attention — failed to give way to an oncoming motorbike when turning right, causing them to knock the rider to the floor, causing damage and personal injury; fined £467, surcharge £187, costs £150, six points.

VINCENT MACINTOSH, aged 52, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an initial appointment; 12 weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.