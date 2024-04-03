Assaults on police, threatening behaviour and stealing meat worth £148 from Asda cases heard by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 20

JOSEPH LONG, aged 29, of Barrack Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £400, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ADAM DANIEL STEPHENSON, aged 32, of Swale Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £400, six points.

DANIEL ANTHONY PHEAR, aged 40, of Lark Rise, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.

■ These cases were heard on March 21

SAMANTHA LANGLEY, aged 29, of Edgecote End, Northampton, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, compensation of £100, costs £85.

HAYDON DARLOW, aged 32, of no fixed abode, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of an offensive weapon — a hammer, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

NAEEM YAMIN, aged 37, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove with no insurance, no MoT; community order with requirement to abstain from alcohol for 120 days, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

VALDI ISANKOVS, aged 24, of Fife Street, Northampton, possession of cannabis, possession of class C drug Xanax; fined £160, surcharge £48, costs £85.

KIMBERLEY HARVEY, aged 22, of Blisworth Close, Northampton, drove with no insurance, resisted police; fined £50, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JAMIE BERWICK, aged 44, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, assaulted a police officer, criminal damage, two counts of drunk and disorderly; community order, surcharge £114, costs £295.

IAN SPRING, aged 57, of no fixed abode, stole meat to a value of £146,00 from Asda, stole meat to a value of £48 from One Stop, stole meat value unknown from Waitrose; nine weeks in prison, compensation of £194.

LEE SINCLAIR, aged 24, of no fixed abode, two counts of criminal damage, possession of an offensive weapon — a knuckle duster; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £620.

LEE ROBINS, aged 42, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal damage; fined £200,.compensation of £100, costs £85.

ANTHONY CANTOR, aged 43, of Roe Road, Northampton, stole laundry items to a value of £24 from Co-op, possession of heroin and crack cocaine; four weeks in prison, compensation of £12;

PAUL RAYSON, aged 60, of Millway, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, costs £85.

JONATHAN SOTAJ, aged 20, of Golf Lane, Church Brampton, drove with no insurance, possession of cannabis; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £85, eight points.

■ These cases were heard on March 22

JAMES NJOROGE, aged 34, of Melville Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RUSLAN KRASILNIKOVS, aged 42, of Millside Close, Northampton, drove while in a position that could not have proper control of the vehicle; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £625, three points.

NEIL REDRUPP, aged 54, of Hidcote Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

PETER ALEXANDER ROBINSON, aged 57, of Gayton Road, Kislingbury, drove with no insurance; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

OZICHUKWU UDEZE, aged 41, of Harborough Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £507, surcharge £203, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ This case was heard on March 23

ANN-MARIE LAKE, aged 50, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, burglary, possession of heroin, failed to surrender to custody; fined £153, surcharge £61, costs £170.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.