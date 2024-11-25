These cases including some involving threatening behaviour, drink driving, harassment and stealing two Chelsea football kits from Sports Direct were dealt with by magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 11

VIOREL PURCARU, aged 62, of Malcolm Drive, Northampton, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

JAKE GENT, aged 33, of Sidebrook Road, Northampton, stole food to the value of £101 from Co-Op; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation of £101, costs £85.

KIERAN WRIGHT, aged 26, of Swale Drive, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

BROOKLYN BULL, aged 18, of Joshua Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £342.costs £85, six points.

GRIGORE JALBA, aged 26, of Volunteer Close, Northampton, drink driving; fined £519, surcharge £208, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

THAMSANQA NDLOVU, aged 28, of Thorn End, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £240, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

MOAID ELAIWI, aged 43, of Cross Waters Close, Wootton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; 18 weeks in prison suspended for two years, 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for four years.

DAVIS AFOAKWAH, aged 37, of Ivy Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

JADE GOMES, aged 35, of Crestline Court, Northampton, three counts of failing to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £405, surcharge £162, costs £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending

■ These cases were heard on November 12

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, stole alcohol to the value of £329.50 from One Stop Shop; failed to comply with a community order; 16 weeks in prison, compensation of £109.83, costs £85.

NGONIDZASHE KADEMAUNGA, aged 42, of Edith Street, Northampton, stole three packets of sweet chilli salmon and three packets of smoked salmon with a value of £27 from Sainsbury’s; one week in prison, compensation of £27, costs £85.

FEREEALL FRANCOIS, aged 28, of Church Street, Long Buckby, stole two Chelsea football kits to the value of £109.98 from Sports Direct, stole items to the value of £20.90 from Tesco, stole money of a value unknown from a charity box, assault by beating of a police officer, obstructed / resisted police; 13 weeks in prison, compensation of £175, costs £170.

CORNEL NEAG, aged 48, of South Holme Court, Northampton, drink driving; surcharge £277, costs £85.

ERIC PREKO, aged 25, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove without due care and attention; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ROBERT NKETIAH, aged 49, of Tonmead Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 60 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

CARL LOASBY, aged 46, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; fined £40, costs £85.

FANICA MITILICA PREDA, aged 48, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, harassment by breach of a court order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

JEREMY RITCHIE, aged 51, of Ramfield Crescent, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after a road accident, failed to report a road accident; fined £1,320, surcharge £520, costs £650, six points.

LEIGH ROBERT BARKS, aged 51, of The Glebe, Daventry, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

NICHOLAS GEORGE BEIJERS, aged 72, of Lindsay Terrace, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

KHARI BRIMM, aged 22, of Monarch Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

STEFAN CIUBOTARU, aged 29, of St Augustin Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £577, surcharge £230, costs £90, six points.

CALLUM MICHAEL DRUMMOND, aged 28, of Timken Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £548, surcharge £219, costs £90, six points.

PETER BONNER LEWIN, aged 33, of Foundry Place, Daventry, rode a motorcycle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

WESLEY LOVERIDGE, aged 29, of Lower Ecton Lane, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

AJWAZ MIAH, aged 23, of Scribers Drive, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a rider alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, six points.

LIVIU-ADRIAN PETRILA, aged 51, of Lower Thrift Street, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, three points.

THOMAS JOSEPH RADFORD PATTON, aged 32, of Leicester Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ROBERT MICHAEL RAWSON, aged 37, of Clover Field, Grange Park, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

NIKITA ROMANOVSKIS, aged 22, of Arnold Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £614, surcharge £245, costs £90, six points.

MATHEW JASON STEELS, aged 41, of St Catherines Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

JAMES ALEC STODDARD, aged 37, of Hood Road, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

IULIANA STROICI, aged 22, of Lincoln Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CONNER CAVAN SWEENEY, aged 25, of Brownlee Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £233, surcharge £93, costs £90, six points.

OVIDIU MARIUS TANASA, aged 44, of Newstone Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £525, surcharge £210, costs £90, six points.

SIMONA TRANCA, aged 32, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CHRISTOPHER JAMES TRILL, aged 43, of Howard Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

BUZDUGAN CIPRIAN UDILA, aged 33, of Newby Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEKSANDER UKA, aged 46, of Bootmaker Close, Woodford Halse, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

LAVDRIME UKA, aged 29, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drove while carrying in the rear of a vehicle a child under the age of three years who was not wearing an appropriate seat belt, drove while carrying a child sat sideways in the front passenger seat with the seat belt behind them, drove a vehicle with tinted windows not allowing sufficient transparency; fined £558, surcharge £223, costs £90,

ANDREA VOAIDES, aged 32, of Harefield Road, Northampton, defective tyre; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, three points.

LORENC XHELILAJ, aged 20, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.