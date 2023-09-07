COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Grange Park, Earls Barton

Watch more videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 21

ALEXANDER HESSELWOOD, aged 37, of Christchurch Drive, Daventry, aggravated assault by beating of an emergency worker; 50 hours unpaid work, compensation of £75, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

NATHAN CHARMAN, aged 36, of Park Crescent East, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

GARY NEWSTEAD, aged 45, of Cowper Street, Northampton, possession of crack cocaine and heroin; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00.

RYAN BROWN-EDWARDS, aged 32, of Melbury Lane, Northampton, drink driving; fined £389, surcharge £156.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 15 months.

BARRY MOYLAN, aged 52, of LONDON Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.00,.costs £85.00.

COLM HYLAND, aged 43, of no fixed abode, stole chocolates to the value of £78.93 from MILL LANE SERVICE; fined £100.00, compensation £78.93.

ALEXANDRU-ION GHEORGHE, aged 44, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for seven months.

B&E CONSTRUCTION LTD, of Wellingborough Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £600, surcharge £240.00, costs £110.00.

HAMILTON CAR SALES LTD, Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,000, surcharge £400.00, costs £110.00.

OMOLOLA OSASONA, aged 42, of Rakestone Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £40, surcharge £16.00, costs £110.00, three points.

GEORGINA MORRELL, aged 80, of Elizabeth Way, Earls Barton, drove without due care and attention, failed to stop after an accident, failed to report an accident; fined £80, surcharge £32.00, costs: £110.00, five points.

THOMAS CAULLAY, aged 31, of The Green, Grange Park, drove without due care and attention; fined £166, surcharge £66.00, costs £110.00, four points.

KAYLEIGH BEECH, aged 38, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen or specimens of breath; community order, surcharge £114, disqualified for 12 months — suspended pending appeal.

Ion BARLADEAN, aged 43, of Lowlands Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £300, costs £90, six points.

DR David STONE, aged 42, temporarily of Naseby Road, Thornby; speeding; fined £72, surcharge £28, three points.

LOUISA TARRANT, aged 31, of Church Lane, Little Billing, registered keeper of a vehicle when it did not meet insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act; fined £72, surcharge £28.

MANJEET SINGH, aged 28, of Ruskin Road, Northampton, registered keeper of a vehicle which did not meet the insurance requirements of the Road Traffic Act; fined £72, surcharge £28.

■ These cases were heard on August 22

ROBERT HOWIESON, aged 40, of HMP Peterborough, criminal damage; compensation £930.00.

LEONARD-ADRIAN MOISE, aged 25, of Merthyr Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £85, six points.

DIANA GRUMOVICA, aged 22, of Yarwell Square, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, possession of cannabis, fined £200, surcharge £80.00, costs £85.00, six points.

ELLIOT WOOLF, aged 21, of Birch Barn Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis, failed to surrender to custody; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

JAMES SCULLY, aged 44, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, drink driving; fined £107, surcharge £43.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 17 months.

SHANNEN WINROW, aged 28, of The Briars, Northampton, assault by beating; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26.00, costs £85.00.

TADAS DIKSAS, aged 36, of Fitzgerald Road, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 12 weeks in prison suspended for one year, disqualified for 17 months, costs £85.

KELLY CARD, aged 46, of Woodside Way, Northampton, assault by beating of a police officer, possession of amphetamine, failed to comply with a community order; 70 hours unpaid work, compensation of £100.surcharge £114, costs £85.00.

JAMES ALEXANDER HOOK, aged 36, of Newstead Way, Daventry, harassment; community order, surcharge £114, costs £550.

NICHOLAS JEFFS, aged 58, of Teasle Close, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £124, surcharge £50, costs £85, five points.

■ These cases were heard on August 23

VICTOR-ALEXANDRU KORMI, aged 31, of St Peters Street, Northampton, indecent exposure, outraging public decency; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

JOHN SMITH, aged 49, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £80, surcharge £32, six points.

PERRIE BENSTED, aged 32, of Howards Way, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

TIAGO MARTINS, aged 34, of Dane Court, Daventry, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAIL PROFIC, aged 39, of Darwin Walk, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 15 weeks in prison.

MILES PATRICK CASH, aged 44, of Newstone Crescent, Northampton, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, drove while not wearing a seat belt; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £625.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.