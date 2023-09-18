COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Holcot and Silverstone

Watch more videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on August 24

MACIEJ ALBERT ZUBKOW, aged 21, of Faracre Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

CLARE LOUISE FITZHUGH, aged 42, of Eskdale Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60.

RENNE HELEN HOLLAND, aged 44, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, sent threatening voicemails; discharged conditionally for 12 months, surcharge £22.

ELIZABETH REEDER, aged 19, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, drove with no insurance; fined £50.00, surcharge £20.00.

SAMANTHA NICHOLS, aged 51, of The Medway, Daventry, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; fined £423, surcharge £169, costs £85.

BARRY PALLANT, aged 57, of Fieldmill Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated harassment / alarm / distress by words / writing; fined £138, surcharge surcharge £55.00, costs £85.00.

IGOR DORIN, aged 46, of The Causeway, Northampmton, three counts of drug driving, no insurance; 120 hours unpaid work, fined £120, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

MARK BOYCE, aged 39, of 63 Yelvertoft Road, Northampton, criminal damage, assaulted a police officer by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00.

DREW McCONNELL, aged 43, of Brooke View, Grange Park, possession of cocaine; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.00,.costs £85.00.

DANIEL BOWEN, aged 69, of Sywell Road, Holcot, drink driving;, fined £1191.00, surcharge £476.00, costs:£85.00, disqualified for 12 months.

GLYN DAVIES, aged 46, of Stewart Drive, Silverstone, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16.00, costs £85.00.

■ These cases were heard on August 25

BENJAMIN DAVID CARRICK, aged 22, of Archers Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £90, six points.

MARIN CEBAN, aged 22, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £614, surcharge £246, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months.

TASHAN DOUGLAS, aged 30, of Stanley Street, Nothampton, failed to report an accident; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £90, five points.

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 53, Holly Road, Northampton, three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order; community order.

ELANDO PARSI, aged 32, of Bridge Street, Brackley, breached sexual harm prevention order; six months in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00.

SEAN PROSSER, aged 28, of no fixed abode, criminal damage to police property, possession of cannabis; fined £100.

■ These cases were heard on August 26

BRENDAN JOSEPH O'CONNELL, aged 33, of Exeter Place, Northampton, failed to comply with the supervision requirements following release from prison; seven days in prison.

■ These cases were heard on August 28

STUART GARY ANDERSON, aged 43, of Booth Meadow Court, Northampton, stole food from Morrisons; fined £40, compensation of £25.25, surcharge £16, costs £85.00.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

