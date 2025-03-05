COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry, Brackley, Blisworth, Bugbrooke, Weedon, Walgrave, Sywell

These cases dealt with by magistrates include drink driving, carrying a weapon, sending an indecent photo, stealing six jar of Nutella from Co-op…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on February 10

NICHOLAS EDMONDS, aged 40, of no fixed abode, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, possession of cannabis, failed to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register, obstructed / resisted police; 10 months in prison, prosecution costs £85.

DRITAN JONUZI, aged 32, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, driver failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

THOMAS BEECH, aged 19, of Neneside Close, Weedon, drink driving — 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

PAUL POYSER, aged 50, of Treetops, Northampton, stole six jars of Nutella to the value of £21 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £21.

DANIEL TALMAZAN, aged 30, of Holden Grove, Daventry, drink driving — 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

MAX WORDINGHAM, aged 29, of Overstone Road, Sywell, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 29 months.

KELIS SMITH, aged 20, of Samwell Lane, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 44, of no fixed abode, stole ice cream of a value of £5.50 from Co-op; fined £80, compensation of £5.50, surcharge £65, costs £85.

CONNOR ROGERS, aged 28, of no fixed abode, stole a Hoover to the value of £34.99 from THE RANGE; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85, .

BROOKLYN BULL, aged 18, of Joshua Square, Northampton, handling stolen goods — a pedal cycle, racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress — words / writing; fined £932., compensation of £100, costs £85.

THOMAS REGAN, aged 36, of Bougainvillea Drive, Northampton, two counts of sending an indecent photograph to cause alarm, distress or humiliation; community order with order to abstain from alcohol for 120 days and 200 hours unpaid work, sex offenders register for five years, surcharge £114, costs £85.

BOGDAN BADARAU, aged 37, of LONGMEAD COURT, NORTHAMPTON, burglary at Grosvenor Casino with with intent to commit damage; community order, compensation of £2,000.

BOB NYANGANG, aged 45, of Kingsland Gardens, Northampton, driver failed to provide specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £461, community order with 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months,

ANDRIAN VUTCARIOV, aged 41, of Lingswood Park, Northampton, drink driving — 65 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £843, surcharge £333, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ALEXANDRU ROSCA, aged 42, of Greenwood Road, Northampton, drink driving — 46 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the prescribed limit of 35mg; fined £415, surcharge £166, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ISAIAH HINES, aged 19, of Shelford Close, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £162. surcharge £65, costs £85, six points.

■ These cases were heard on February 11

CONSTANTIN FUEREA, aged 33, of Gordon Street, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of blood in the course of an investigation into whether you an offence had been committed, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle without third party insurance, failed to surrender to custody; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, fined £200, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

JAMES JEATER, aged 40, of no fixed abode, common assault of a man, failed to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk in Gold Street, Northampton, aggravated common assault of a police officer, criminal damage to property valued at £25 belonging to Northamptonshire Police; fined £200, compensation of £75, costs £85, .

JAMES COOMBES, aged 31, of Oldenmead Court, Northampton, breached a sexual harm prevention order by using a cleaning program without permission; 12 months in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, ,

HARJINDER KAUR, aged 43, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, three counts of breaching a court order; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, .

JORG CHRISTIANS, aged 48, of Maple Close, Bugbrooke, drove while disqualified, used a vehicle without third party insurance, possession of cannabis; community order with 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, six points.

KISHAN PATEL, aged 26, of East Paddock Court, Northampton, driver failed to provide specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed;10 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 32 months.

EDUARD ANTOCI, aged 37, of Wysall Road, Northampton, had in a public place, namely Semilong Road, an offensive weapon — two metal poles; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £650.

JOSHUA WARNE aged 21, of Watersmeet, Northampton, drove in such a position that could not have proper control of the vehicle; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £400, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BLAKE AUSTIN TIMMS, aged 22, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £10.

CHRISTOPHER YORK, aged 31, of Woodside Way, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence order; fined £30, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on February 12

CONNOR ROGERS, aged 28, of Mallard Close, Northampton, stole 12 steaks to a value of £144 from Marks & Spencer; six weeks in prison, costs £85.

EMMA HOPKINS, aged 57, of Northampton Road, Welford, failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed, drove without due care and attention; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CHLOE LEVETT, aged 40, of Langham Place, Walgrave, failed to provide a specimen of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether an offence had been committed; community order with 120 horus unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £400. disqualified for 40 months.

KAYLEA GEDDES, aged 39, of Ashby Wood Mews, Northampton, driver failed to stop a vehicle when directed by police, used a vehicle without third party insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £110. disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

WENJIE LIU, aged 43, of Coldstream Lane, Northampton, two counts of breaching a court order; community order with 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85. .

MAXIMILIAN VLADUT MITRICA, aged 19, of Uppingham Street, Northampton, used a vehicle with a defective front offside tyre; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

JAMES ROONEY, aged 28, of Ecton Lane, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

PURDEY DHILLON, aged 32, of Juno Crescent, Brackley, speeding — 38mph on Buckingham Road, Brackley, exceeding the legal limit of 30mph; fined £192, surcharge £77, costs £110, three points.

MAXIM MUNTEANU, aged 28, of Gorse Road, Woodford Halse, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, used a vehicle with no insurance, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,540, surcharge £760, costs £110, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

TAKWANA PETER NDAGURWA, aged 51, of Patterdale Walk, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOSEPH MARTIN PAYNE, aged 36, of Winnington Close, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

IONUT COSMIN SITARU, aged 36, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, drove on Barrack Road, Northampton, while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £90, surcharge £36, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

FLORIN-ALEXANDRU SPANACHI, aged 37, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, speeding — 69mph on M1 exceeding variable speed limit of 60mph; fined £307, surcharge £123, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

RALPH GEORGE ALPORT TAYLOR, aged 44, of Stoke Road, Blisworth, speeding — 89mph on A43 Silverstone bypass exceeding the legal limit of 70mph; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.