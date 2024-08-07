COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced from Northampton, Daventry and Towcester

Cases up before local magistrates have included assaults on police, drug driving, criminal damage and stealing DVDs from Morrisons…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 18

AMY RICHARDS, aged 30, of Rounding Mews, Northampton, two counts of aggravated assault by beating of police officers; fined £500, compensation of £100, surcharge to fund victim services £200, prosecution costs £85.

SARAH NOLAN, aged 44, of The Stour, Daventry, three counts of assault by beating; community order, fined £153, compensation of £175, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ALEKSANDRS TOHTENKOVS, aged 39, of no fixed abode, stole four DVDs to the value of £55 from Morrisons; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26.

TYLER DUTTON, aged 24, of Marlow Road, Towcester, assault by beating, stole two bottles of wine to the value of £14.95 from Co-op; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

AMAAN UDDIN, aged 23, of Orchard Hill, Northampton, drug driving; fined £162, surcharge £65, costs £310, disqualified for 12 months.

JANE TONKS, aged 34, of Danefield Road, Northampton, three counts of drug driving, carried a child passenger sat in rear not wearing a seat belt; community order, fined £83, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months

IAN RUSH, aged 34, of Roberson Close, Towcester, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £150, surcharge £26, costs £85.

REES BUCK, aged 34, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; fined £50.

■ These cases were heard on July 19

ANDREW BOUSFIELD, aged 54, of Holly Road, Northampton, two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

KATY DONNELLY, aged 39, of Morning Star Road, Daventry, aggravated common assault of an emergency worker, assault by beating, criminal damage to police property; community order, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on July 20

IAN SPRING, aged 57, of Obelisk Rise, Northampton, stole goods to the value of £186.27 from Smiths Farm Shop, stole items to the value of £116 from Waitrose; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £116, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.