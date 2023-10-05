Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 14

TATENDA JIRRIE, aged 43, of Emerald Way, Northampton, stole food to the value of £47.88 from Aldi, convicted of an offence while a community order was in place; community order, compensation of £47.88, surcharge to fund victim services £114, Crown Prosecution Service costs £85.

KHALID MANSOORIAN, aged 30, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, aggravated common assault of an emergency worker, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £50, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ALKET BOSTANXHIU, aged 47, of Rennishaw Way, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 21 months.

ASHLEIGH READ, aged 28, of St George's Avenue, Northampton, caused a nuisance / disturbance on NHS premises; absolute discharge.

VICTORIA LANZA, aged 44, of Tanfield Lane, Northampton, drink driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

CAROL HARLIN, aged 62, of Acre Lane, Northampton, drink driving; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

FLORIN BALOSU, aged 42, of Saddlers Square, Northampton, criminal damage, fined £40, costs £85.

REACE WOOLDRIDGE, aged 21, of Newstone Crescent, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on September 15

ADAM BALL, aged 38, of Yeoman Meadow, Northampton, drove while in such a position that could not have full view of the road and traffic ahead due to a misted windscreen; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £95, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

TIMOTHY RALPH MASSIE, aged 54, of South Close, Long Buckby, speeding; fined £234, surcharge £94, costs £95, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SOLOMON YEBOAH OSEI, aged 21, of Hunter Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £806, surcharge £322, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

JOSEPH GREGORY AGGREY, aged 54, of Keyham Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £376, surcharge £150, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DEBORAH MARY CLAYTON, aged 57, of Highlands Drive, Daventry, speeding; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VALENTIN PROCA, aged 33, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, no insurance, no MoT; fined £398, surcharge £159, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MATEUSZ PIECHOWSKI, aged 23, of Stratford Drive, Northampton, no insurance; fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on September 16

SORIN PIRVU, aged 35, of Hunter Street, Northampton, drink driving, failed to surrender to custody; fined £333, surcharge £133, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.