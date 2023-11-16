Assaults, shoplifting, using a mobile behind the wheel and speeding cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 2

ARIF MIAH, aged 22, of Adams Avenue, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £180, surcharge to fund victim services £72, Crown Prosecution Service costs £200, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

THEO ATLAS, aged 29, of Muncaster Gardens, Northampton, drug driving; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

SAM FREELAND, aged 31, of Kingsmead, Northampton, drug driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

MYRA DAVIES, aged 66, of South VIew, Brixworth, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 40 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified 40 months.

IZATOJ CHODZAMKULOVA, aged 38, of Spencer Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £85, 16 points.

KEIR GRAY, aged 35, of Brookland Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, six points, costs £85.

DARREN ANDERSON, aged 53, of Freehold Street, Northampton, between September 14 and October 7, 2023, five counts of stealing alcohol and meats of a total known value £296.20 from One Stop Shop, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; possession of cocaine; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £353.50, compensation of £37.95, compensation of £148.25.

ALEXANDRU PAUN, aged 44, of Pell Court, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on November 3

LISA TOSKA, aged 46, of Birchfield Road East, Northampton, two counts of aggravated assault by beating of an emergency worker; community order with requirement to abstain from consuming alcohol for 90 days, compensation of £200,

DARREN CARTER, aged 46, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to surrender to custody; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £200, disqualified for six months.

CHARLENE HOWARD, aged 36, of Broadmead Avenue, Northampton, stole Bold laundry gel, perfume and stationery to the value of £11.43 from Home Bargains, failed to surrender to custody; compensation of £8.49.

CHARLES PEARCE, aged 69, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, failed to comply with requirements of being on sex offenders' register, failed to surrender to custody; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

CONNOR-JAMES RICHINGS, aged 31, of no fixed abode, three counts of stealing food and drink with a total value of £132.90 from Co-op; four weeks in prison.

BUDD SIMMONS, aged 25, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, breached court order; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £85.

OBI ONEILIUS NJOKU-JOSEPH, aged 40, of Harefield Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £207, surcharge £83, costs £620, three points.

ELIZABETH LAWES, aged 54, of Preston Capes Road, Church Stowe, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, .disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

GARRY STEPHEN LENNOX, aged 40, of Ashby Road, Welton, no insurance; fined £969, surcharge £388, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AZVIITWI JOYCE SITHOLE, aged 59, of Edith Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

VIOREL STANCIU, aged 61, of Parva Court, Northampton, speeding, no insurance; fined £345, surcharge £138, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

