Assaults, carrying weapons, drink driving and loo roll theft cases dealt with by local magistrates

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 25

BRENDON KELLY, aged 24, of Forest Road, Northampton, stole toilet roll value unknown from Co-op, criminal damage, failed to comply with a community order, 14 weeks in prison, compensation of £510.

KEENAN BERRILL, aged 32, of Fraser Close, Daventry, three counts of assault by beating, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order with alcohol abstention requirement for 120 days, surcharge to fund victim services £114, crown Prosecution Service costs £85..

Northampton Magistrates' Court

BLESSING AGEYMAN, aged 18, of Collmead Court, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

CHANEL DIXON, aged 39, of Little Cross Street, Northampton, three counts of aggravated assault of police officers; 10 months in prison, compensation of £150.

McKENZIE TAYLOR, aged 31, of Byfield Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, compensation of £250, surcharge £114.

CHRISTOPHER SIMPKINS, aged 71, of Parkfield Crescent, Northampton, speeding on February 10, 2023; fined £93, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CHRISTOPHER SIMPKINS, aged 71, of Parkfield Crescent, Northampton, speeding on October 6, 2022; fined £93, surcharge £112, costs £270, three points.

CHRISTOPHER SIMPKINS, aged 71, of Parkfield Crescent, Northampton, speeding on January 26, 2023; fined £93, three points.

SEAN O'REILLY, aged 41, of no fixed abode, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £95, six points.

■ These cases were heard on September 26

LEYTON GONDREZ, aged 32, of Winston Crescent, Brackley, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress; three months in prison suspended for 12 months, 60 hours unpaid work, surcharge £154, costs £310.

JULIA PILUCZONEK, aged 20, of Rawlings Close, Daventry, drove with no insurance, resisted police; fined £385, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 12 Months.

ADRIAN POOLER, aged 44, of The Severn, Daventry, drunk and disorderly; conditionally discharged for 12 months, costs £85.

NATHAN OLSON, aged 45, of Quinbury End, Blakesley, drink driving, criminal damage; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £3,000, disqualified for 24 months.

ADAM AMARA, aged 24, of Acre Lane, Northampton, two counts of assaulting a police officer by beating; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, community order with alcohol abstention requirement for 120 days, compensation of £500, surcharge £154, costs £85..

VICTOR PRODAN, aged 35, of Dore Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; fined £100, surcharge £48, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

COLLEN NYADARE, aged 41, of Queen Eleanor Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months.

ALAN ROWLANDS, aged 29, of Welland Green, Northampton, breached court order; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

JASON PATRICK SWEENEY, aged 51, of Rydal Mount, Northampton, failed to comply with community requirement of a suspended sentence; fined £58, costs £60.

VOI TECHNOLOGY LTD, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £1,,000, surcharge £400, costs £310.

AINARS LAUNERTS, aged 26, of Devon Way, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

VALENTIN-NICOLAE BRATU, aged 33, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

WAYNE HALLIDAY, aged 53, of Turners Court, Northampton, drink driving; fined £1,080, surcharge £432, costs £310, disqualified for 20 months.

■ These cases were heard on September 27

RIFHAT MOHAMMED, aged 23, of Wordsworth Road, Daventry, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £80, costs £60.

ALEKSANDRS SVARCS, aged 52, of Snowbell Square, Northampton, fraud by false representation;

ELEANOR HUNTER, aged 35, of Baronson Garden, Northampton, between August 6 and August 20, 2023, 14 counts of stealing items to the total value of £1,391.98 from One Stop Stores; community order, compensation: £180.

SOPHIE GEDDES, aged 36, of Alcombe Road, Northampton, drug driving, no insurance; eight weeks in prison, surcharge £154, disqualified for 18 months.

LEE MAKANJOULA, aged 42, of Byron St, Northampton, two counts of breaching court orders; eight weeks in prison suspended for 24 months, surcharge £154.

BLEDAR BUNAJ, aged 38, of no fixed abode, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, failed to stop when required by police;

