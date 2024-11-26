These cases including some involving assaults, theft, possession of drugs, driving offences and threatening behaviour were dealt with by magistrates in Northampton

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on November 13

CHRISTOPHER ALDRIDGE, aged 56, of Peveril Road, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £200.

JAZZ MONROE, aged 32, of Byron Street, Northampton, assault by beating, possession of cocaine; community order, fined £833, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

CARL HEAVEY, aged 53, of no fixed abode, criminal damage; fined £100, compensation of £65, costs £85.

JOHN RUSSELL, aged 26, of Abbey Street, Northampton, theft of pedal cycle, handling stolen goods, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £80, costs £620.

LEWIS CAMPBELL, aged 37, of Henry Street, Northampton, two counts of possession of cannabis; seven days in prison, costs £85.

ANTHONY WILSON, aged 49, of Gordon Street, Northampton, breached a court order; 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £85, costs £85.

BILAWAL ADREES, aged 27, of Weedon Road, Northampton, used a vehicle with no insurance; fined £123, surcharge £49, costs £130, six points.

ANDREW MARK WHELAN, aged 50, of Newport Pagnell Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a lane closure signal on the M1; fined £230, surcharge £92, costs £130, three points.

■ These cases were heard on November 14

CHARLES CHIGUMIRA, aged, of Northampton Road, Northampton, drunk in charge of a motor vehicle; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, 10 points.

DANIELLA WILLIS, aged 28, of Redland Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £310, disqualified for 18 months.

ARTUR CAPATINA, aged 39, of Vicarage Farm Drive, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; surcharge £114, costs £310.

CHANZE WALTERS, aged 49, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath; 250 hours unpaid work, surcharge £200, costs £85, disqualified for 30 months.

YASIN HUSSEIN, aged 27, of Great Gull Crescent, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

WAYNE EDGE, aged 59, of Cardigan Close, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KAYLUM SMALLEY, aged 28, of Cecil Road, Northampton, possession of cocaine, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

DANIEL HARDMAN, aged 40, of Holmecross Road, Northampton, stole washing pods and beauty products of a value of £79.87 from B&M, fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ANDRIAN MASLIN, aged 46, of Lorne Road, Northampton, drink driving; drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £1,866, surcharge £746, costs £85. disqualified for 22 months,

HAYDEN PILGRIM, aged 18, of Evans Close, Daventry, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £461, surcharge £184, costs £85, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CALLUM COLLINS, aged 25, of Woolmonger Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine, possession of cannabis, cultivated cannabis plant, failed to comply with a community order; eight weeks in prison, costs £145.

Darren MARC BROWN, aged 39, of Exeter Place, Northampton, assault by beating; used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £340, compensation of £100, costs £650.

RICARDO MCHARLES, aged 43, of Booth Park, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £200, compensation of £350, surcharge £34, costs £85.

