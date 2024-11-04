These cases heard by local magistrates included posting prohibited information on Facebook, drink driving, watching TV without a licence and more…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on October 21

JAMES WRIGHT, aged 35, of Manor House Close, Earls Barton, disclosed prohibited information on a village Facebook group; fined £50, surcharge to fund victim services £20, prosecution costs £150.

TODD REASON, aged 23, of The Springs, Northampton, three counts of assault by beating of a police officer; community order, compensation of £150

Local magistrates deal with hundreds of cases each week

JOHN McCANN, aged 36, of Emerald Way, Northampton, criminal damage, two counts of assault by beating of an emergency worker; 70 hours unpaid work, compensation of £110.79

ROBERT WELSBY, aged 66, of Blackwell Close, Earls Barton, drink driving; fined £300, surcharge £120, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ION MOISE, aged 30, of Northwood Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, six points.

LOUI BEASLEY, aged 26, of Thorpe Way, Kislingbury, drink driving; fined £532, surcharge £213, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

LIAM HEASMAN, aged 27, of Ringway, Northampton, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

PHILLIP DENNIS, aged 43, of Inglewood Court, Northampton, two counts of interfering with a motor vehicle with intent to commit theft; 12 weeks in prison.

THOMAS SMITH, aged 23, of Watts Way, Long Buckby, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving; 80 hours unpaid work.

DAVID ROBERT JOHN COOKE, aged 46, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, breached a court order; 14 days in prison.

GAVIN DENNIS SCARROTT, aged 40, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on October 22

MATTHEW WALLINGER, aged 38, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole items of a value of £41.11 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for six months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JOSHUA WALFALL, aged 37, of Swale Drive, Northampton, drug driving, no insurance; fined £240, surcharge £96, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CSABA LEVENTE, aged 28, of Plantagenet Square, Northampton, failed to surrender to custody; fined £150, costs £85.

NADIYA ROSE, aged 26, of Pomfret Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, six points.

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of Swale Drive, Northampton, stole alcohol to the value of £29 from Co-op, stole a hotdog to the value of £5 from Co-op, stole meat to the value of £80 from Sainsbury’s, stole alcohol to the value of £10 from Co-op, stole alcohol to the value of £6 from Co-op, possession of cannabis; 15 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £130.

FARAH MOHAMED, aged 32, of Swale Drive, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £66, costs £85.

PAUL TAYAL, aged 66, of Millers Way, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £64, surcharge £26, costs £85.

BAYLEE EDMUNDS, aged 21, of Rounding Street, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 250 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 31 months.

CALLUM McDONALD, aged 32, c/o Bouverie Road, Northampton, stole alcohol to the value of £262 from M&S; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85.

RHYS KING, aged 20, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £100, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on October 23

CANDICE REED, aged 37, of Southampton Road, Northampton, harassment without violence; conditionally discharged for 24 months, surcharge £26, costs £250.

KIRK SMITHSON, aged 40, of New Birdlake View, Northampton, on May 25, 2024, stole chocolate items to the value of £76.50 from Co-op, on May 28 stole goods to the value of £114.94 from Co-op, on June 1 stole Fairy Liquid to the value of £41.88 from Co-op, two counts of failing to surrender to custody; community order, compensation of £233.32.

JAMES JEATER, aged 39, of no fixed abode, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, failed to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk and consuming alcohol in a public place; 12 weeks in prison, fined £50.

CHASE TALBOT, aged 37, of St Leonards Road, Northampton, on October 13, 2024, stole ham and chocolate to the value of £172.40 from Co-op, on October 15 stole butter, chocolate and biscuits to the value of £41.25 from Co-op, on October 18 stole multiple boxes of biscuits to the value of £120 from Co-op, possession of cocaine, on June 14 stole meat to a value of £75 from Co-op, fraud by false representation — using a stolen bank card, stole various items to the value of £47.19 from Home Bargains; 68 weeks in prison, compensation of £408.80.

KEVIN WRIGHT, aged 59, of Bridge Street, Brackley, breached a sexual harm prevention order; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85.

LEE REEDER, aged 47, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, common assault, assault by beating, used threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £120, community order, compensation of £300.

STEFAN TEODORESCU, aged 58, of Gloucester Crescent, Northampton, caused serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving, failed to stop at red light at a pelican crossing; 150 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

BISMARK ACHEAMPONG ABOAGYE, aged 29, of Great Russell Street, Northampton, drove while using a hand held mobile phone; fined £96, surcharge £38, costs £90, six points.

JAY ADAM BEWLEY, aged 37, of Rievaulx Way, Daventry, speeding; fined £615, surcharge £246, costs £90, six points.

JOHN CHRISTOPHER CAHILL, aged 59, of Wheatfield Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

BRUNO TIAGO FERRAO GAIO, aged 41, of Ripon Close, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £61, surcharge £24, costs £90, six points.

JEAN-PAUL MAURICE GAUDIN, aged 50, of Harborough Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £90, four points.

ADRIANO KIMBANGI ZEVO, aged 59, of Sladeswell Court, Northampton, used a TV without a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.