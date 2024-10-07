Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on September 20

PATRICK KEENAN, aged 40, of Melbourne Walk, Northampton, stole alcohol to the value of £10 from B&M; 10 weeks in prison, prosecution costs £85.

TEMIDAYO JUBRIL ADIO, aged 21, of Cedar Road, Northampton, used a motor vehicle with no insurance; fined £369, surcharge to fund victim services £148, prosecution costs £90, disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

PATRYK DYS, aged 35, of Weedon Road, Upton, speeding; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £90, six points.

CHARLIE RUSSELL HILLERY, aged 29, of Harlestone Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £90, six points.

VALENTIN MUSAT, aged 23, of Pell Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on September 21

MICHAEL BENHAM, aged 26, of no fixed abode, on June 11, 2024, stole items to the value of £89.64 from HLS Booze and News, on June 13 stole items to the value of £89.64 from HLS Booze and News, on July 11 stole items of a value unknown from Boots, on June 11 stole items to the value of £89.64 from HLS Booze and News, on June 13 stole items to the value of £89.64 from HLS Booze and News; conditionally discharge for six months, compensation of £458.56, surcharge £26.

ADAM ALI, aged 22, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, two counts of entering premises in contravention of a closure order; fined £240.

■ These cases were heard on September 23

DAMIEN BOYER, aged 32, of no fixed abode, fraud by false representation — using a stolen bank card, failed to surrender to custody; fined £150, surcharge £60, costs £85.

NICKY BEATON, aged 42, of no fixed abode; assault by beating of a police officer, obstructed police, used threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, failed to surrender to custody; eight weeks in prison, costs £620.

ASHRAF ALI, aged 37, of Portland Place, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cannabis; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85, disqualified for 40 months.

DJENNY LUVIDISE, aged 24, of St Andrews Road, Northampton, drug driving; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

CLENN DOMBO, aged 27, of Link Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £230, costs £85.

JUSTIN MARSHALL, aged 49, of Military Road, Northampton, on May 4, 2024, stole groceries to the value of £82.90 from One Stop, on June 8 stole groceries to the value of £30 from Co-op, on May 3 stole groceries to the value of £4.30 from Co-op; community order, compensation of £117.20. costs £85.

CIARAN QUINN, aged 30, of Deerhurst Road, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 250 hours unpaid work, compensation of £500, surcharge £114, costs £300.

RYAN JACKSON, aged 39, of Northampton Road, Earls Barton, stole meat items, a basket and six blocks of cheese to the value of £134 from Co-op; fined £80, costs £85.

ENKEL QEVANI, aged 39, of Spinney Hill Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £600, surcharge £240, costs £85, disqualified for 16 months..

FINLAY BARRETT, aged 21, of The Roundway, Daventry, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 16 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, compensation of £1,250 costs £85.

FINLAY BARRETT, aged 21, of The Roundway, Daventry, failed to comply with a community order; fined £233, costs £60.

