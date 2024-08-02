Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These cases including assaults, drink driving, no insurance and speeding offences are among those dealt with by magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on July 10

DENNIS ANNAN, aged 26, of Alliston Gardens, Northampton, speeding; fined £346, surcharge £138, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MARK ANDREW PETTY, aged 53, of Sandhills Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £388, surcharge £155, costs £310, six points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ADAM GORDON CLAPTON, aged 42, of Leicester Parade, Northampton, speeding; fined £720, surcharge £288, costs £110, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

DEBRA KRISTAN, aged 63, of Thornton Close, Crick, drive after refusal of grant / revocation of driving licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £110, six points.

EVAN GLENHAM, aged 19, of Marigold Way, Daventry, drove without due care and attention; fined £293, surcharge £117, costs £110, six points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EUNICE NIIKOI, aged 61, of Clinton Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £110, six points.

These cases were heard on July 12

THAHER ALI, aged 48, of Somerset Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

AMY LYNN COLTON, aged 28, of Howe Crescent, Daventry, no insurance; fined £159.00, surcharge £64.00, costs £90.00, six points.

LESLAW PIOTR DAROCHA, aged 45, of no fixed abode, speeding; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAMOOR RIAZ, aged 31, of Dryland Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £438.00, surcharge £175.00, costs £90.00, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

SEGUN FREDRICK OLOWOPARIJA, aged 31, of Countess Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £484.00, surcharge £194.00, costs £90.00, six points.

These cases were heard on July 15

JOSHUA KENLIN, aged 21, of Hanemill Court, Northampton, aggravated assault by beating of a police officer; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.00

JOEL CHANDIYAMBA, aged 33, of Henry Bird Way, Northampton, drink driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 200 hours unpaid work, fined £392.00, surcharge £154.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 30 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VITALIJS SKAPARS, aged 49, of Morgan Close, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85.00, disqualified for 24 months.

GABRIEL COLEZEA, aged 34, of Delapre Crescent Road, Northampton, failed to provide a specimen of breath, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.00, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

PHILLIP COWDELL, aged 34, of Cotton End, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £120, surcharge £48.00, costs £85.

CRISTIAN-IONUT BRETE, aged 32, of Victoria Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213.00, costs £85, eight points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZAHARIA GONTA, aged 31, of Lambrook Drive, Northampton, drink driving; fined £700, surcharge £280, costs £85, disqualified for 38 months.

GARY SANDERS, aged 42, of Pitstone Road, Northampton, assault by beating; community order, fined £120, surcharge £114.00, costs £650.00.

DAVID LLOYD CHAPMAN, aged 42, of no fixed abode, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; fined £20, costs £60.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.