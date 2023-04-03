■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on March 20

VIOREL GHEORGHE, aged 34, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance; eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

LUKE SCARLEY, aged 30, of Weedon Road, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear violence would be used, failed to surrender to custody; 160 hours unpaid work, surcharge £95, costs £620.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

ISRAEL AIDEYAN, aged 35, of Scholars Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £692, surcharge £277, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

AARON SCOTT VOE McDOUGAL, aged 22, of Gregory Gardens, Northampton, indecent exposure; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85.

ION SCUTARI, aged 34, of Stanton Avenue, Northampton, touched a woman aged 16 or over sexually without consent; 250 hours unpaid work, compensation of £300, surcharge £114, costs £85.

VICKY WALTERS, aged 41, of Maxwell Crescent, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

■ Theses cases were heard on March 21

SILVANA BRATU, aged 35, of Clee Rise, Northampton, theft of clothing value £339.40 from Primark Stores, failed to surrender to custody; fined £220, surcharge £72, costs £85.

ISABELLE-GABRIELA ONEA, aged 23, of Clee Rise, Northampton, theft of clothing value £339.40 from Primark Stores, failed to surrender to custody; fined £220, surcharge £72, costs £85.

BARRY JOHN SHEEHAN, aged 43, of no fixed abode, attempted to criminally damage a phonebox door; four weeks in prison.

VLADISLAVS CIKOVS, aged 27, of Cambridge Street, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £85.

JAMES NEIGHBOUR, aged 47, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of diamorphine, committed a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge; community order, surcharge £114.

GARY NEWSTEAD, aged 44, of Field Road, Duston, assault by beating; 80 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PATRICK GERALD ROSNEY, aged 60, of Exeter Place, Northampton, drunk and disorderly; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

LOIS TURNER, aged 32, of Meadow Close, Duston, drink-driving; community order, fined £276, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 24 months.

VICTOR CUJBA, aged 30, of Esher Court, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £85, disqualified for 20 months.

BAYLEY JAMES FITZSIMONS, aged 25, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis; 14 days in prison.

MARK ALAN KELLY, aged 51, of Sheaf Street, Daventry, two counts of assault by beating; community order, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £85.

TAYLOR SPENCER, aged 22, of Harefield Road, Northampton, drink-driving; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 14 months.

DUMITRU CIUTA, aged 31, of Edinburgh Road, Northampton, drink-driving, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £800, surcharge £320, costs £85, disqualified for 22 months.

■ These cases were heard on March 22

DALE ANTHONY EBANKS, aged 33, of Park Drive, Northampton, assault occasioning actual bodily harm; 24 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £128, costs £85.

ION-MARIAN GRIGORE, aged 28, of Station Road, Northampton, stole clothing value £941.00 from Flannels at Rushden Lakes, stole bottles of alcohol value £772 from Tesco; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.