COURT ROUND-UP: Who’s been sentenced by Northampton magistrates

A disqualified drink-driver, repeat shoplifters and a woman caught with cocaine are among these cases dealt with by Northampton magistrates…

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 12

SCOTT COOKE, aged 34, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, stole meat to a value of £34.50 from Co-op. conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £34.50.

SCOTT COOKE, aged 34, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, stole numerous Items to a value of £18 from One Stop; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £18

Northampton Magistrates' Court

SCOTT COOKE, aged 34, of Montague Crescent, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £50.

TION HUNTER, aged 21, of Compton Road, Northampton,possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge to fund victim services £32, prosecution costs £85.

ARRON LACEY, aged 32, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, stole various items to the value of £72.75 from One Stop, stole chocolate to the value of £56 from Co-op, stole laundry products and a basket to the value of £44 from One Stop, stole wine and chocolate to the value of £35 from Co-op; conditionally discharged for 30 months, compensation of £128.75, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JACK LACEY, aged 36, of Limehurst Road, Northampton, stole meat to the value of £125 from M&S; fined £120, compensation of £25, surcharge £48, costs £85.

KATJA ELLIS-EDWARDS, aged 48, of no fixed abode, possession of cocaine; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85.

ARTURS LAUSKINIEKS, aged 39, of Glebeland Gardens, Northampton, drunk in charge of a vehicle; fined £650, surcharge £260, costs £85, 10 points.

STEFFAN STRATFORD, aged 46, of Lawrence Court, Northampton, stole food to the value of £148.95 from One Stop, stole food to the value of £88 from One Stop, stole food and washing liquid to the value of £85 from One Stop, stole food to the value of £70 from One Stop, stole food and washing gel to the value of £73.35 from One Stop; community order, compensation of £465.30, costs £85.

VASILE GORGAN, aged 34, of Sandhills Road, Northampton, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 100 hours unpaid work, costs £85, disqualified for 36 months.

■ These cases were heard on December 13

NATHAN DAVID HAYCOCK, aged 31, of Woodpecker Close, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £199.

ANDREW HARVEY, aged 55, of Salcey Street, Northampton, stole a paint roller tray ,paint brush ,paste table ,filling knife of a value unknown from a shop, failed to surrender to custody; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £85.

■ This case was heard on December 14

ELLESSE CRABTREE, aged 26, of Bouverie Walk, Northampton, drove while disqualified, obstructed /resisted police, failed to surrender to custody; 28 weeks in prison.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.