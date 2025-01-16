Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 2

MARK CHAMBERS, aged 36, of no fixed abode, stole alcohol of a value £40.80 from BP Harborough Road; 12 weeks in prison, compensation of £40.80.

CARLA WOOD, aged 44, of Hemans Road, Daventry, used threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £85.

ALEXANDRU-VALENTIN VADUVA, aged 26, of Wimbledon Street, Northampton, drug driving, possession of cocaine; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JAMES NEIGHBOUR, aged 49, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of Acetylpsilocin, 2C-B and MDMA — Class A drugs; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

DWAINE MORGAN, aged 29, of Narrowboat Lane, Northampton, criminal damage to a disabled entrance door to the value of £750 belonging to The Gym Group; fined £80, compensation of £200, surcharge £32, costs £85.

ALEX KOECH, aged 35, of Yewtree Court, Northampton, drink driving — 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath exceeding the limit of 35mg; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months. .

JONATHAN STEIN, aged 37, of Towcester Road, Greens Norton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £75, costs £60.

■ These cases were heard on January 3

STOIAN VEACESLAV, aged 33, of Icknield Drive, Northampton, drove while disqualified, no insurance, stopped a vehicle in Zebra/Puffin pedestrian crossing controlled area; surcharge £154, costs £85.

SHIONA MARTIN, aged 49, of Regent Square, Northampton, assault by beating; surcharge £114, costs £85.

ADAM RUDD, aged 33, of Windyridge, Northampton, drug driving; surcharge £246, costs £85.

DANIEL ARBITER, aged 37, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, possession of cannabis; surcharge £16, costs £85.

JACK KING, aged 22, of Crowthorp Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; surcharge £26, costs £85.

BISHAN SHEIKH, aged 39, of Scarletwell Street, Northampton, four counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being inside an exclusion zone; costs £85.

■ This case was heard on January 4

NICHOLAS SCOTT, aged 32, of Rochelle Way, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £80, surcharge £32, costs £85.

