Assaults, burglary, threatening behaviour, benefit fraud cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 4

TAYLOR REECE WHITMORE-MAYHEW, aged 23, of Lodore Gardens, Northampton, five counts of fraud by false representation to receive a Universal Credit payment; 200 hours unpaid work, surcharge to fund victim services £114, prosecution costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHASE TALBOT, aged 36, of St Leonard’s Road, Northampton, theft of a motor vehicle, drink driving, drove while disqualified, no insurance, 20 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

JASON SWEENEY, aged 51, of Rydal Mount, Northampton, possession of a locking Stanley knife in a public place; six months in prison, surcharge £154.

COLIN ELLYATT, aged 51, of Arthur Street, Northampton, criminal damage; fined £220, compensation of £62, surcharge £88, costs £620.

JOANNE BOYCE, aged 27, of Far Meadow Court, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; fined £100, compensation of £100, costs £85.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BLAKE AUSTIN TIMMS, aged 21, of Bouverie Road, Northampton, two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; 100 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85.

PAUL McHARG, aged 46, of Campbell Street, Northampton, six counts of stealing cheese, alcohol, and meat from One-Stop to a total value of £412.80 between August 10, 2023, and November 5; community order, compensation of £206.45. surcharge £114.

KEIRON HOLLINGWORTH, aged 43, of Cyril Street, Northampton, nine counts of stealing alcohol, chocolate, cheese and meat from One Stop to a total value of £541.45 between May 29, 2023, and November 5; community order, compensation of £335.10, surcharge £114, costs £85.

ADAM AMARA, aged 24, of Acre Lane, Northampton, two counts of assault by beating; compensation of £200.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VIOREL MIHAI, aged 35, of Lea Road, Northampton, drink driving; £450, surcharge £180, costs £85, disqualified for 18 months.

ARCHIE MADDEN, aged 31, of Church Way, Preston Capes, drink driving, possession of cocaine; fined £540, surcharge £216,.costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

ALEKSANDRS BUTJANKO, aged 53, of no fixed abode, criminal damage, compensation of £60.

NIKEEL PARMER, aged 26, of Grass Slade, Brixworth, drink driving, possession of cannabis; fined £653, surcharge £261,.costs £85, disqualified for 17 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FINLAY BARRETT, aged 20, of The Roundway, Daventry, assault by beating; 150 hours unpaid work, compensation of £250, surcharge £114, costs £85.

JOSEPH WALPOLE, aged 31, of HMP Peterborough, two counts of burglary; 20 weeks in prison, compensation of £180.

■ These cases were heard on January 5

DEVONTE ASKEW-ATHERTON, aged 21,of HMP Peterborough, possession of cannabis; fined £80. surcharge £32, costs £85.

PETER LAMBE, aged 43, of Edith Street, Northampton, possession of heroin and cocaine, stealing nine bottles of wine to a value of £108 from BP, stealing wine cheese and meat to a value of £141.80 from Tesco; community order, compensation of £249.80

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JAY PARKES, aged 47, of Vernon Walk, Northampton, possession of cocaine; fined £34, surcharge £14, costs £85.

HUGH GALLACHER, aged 60, of Richardson Close, Boughton, drink driving, drove while disqualified; 120 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £320, disqualified for 12 months.

TONICHA-JADE O’BRIEN, aged 24, of Roe Road, Northampton, sent by means of a public electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

KARIN ROSSANNE GODFREY, aged 51, of Garrick Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £666, surcharge £266, costs £90, five points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VICTOR TVIGUN, aged 29, of Lime Avenue, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £460, surcharge £184, costs £90, six points.

JAMES ANDREW WRIGHT, aged 42, of Wilks Walk, Northampton, drove when using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £269, surcharge £108, costs £90, six points.

ANATOLIE BALANEL, aged 19, of Forest Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

CATHERINE STELLA CHAMBERS, aged 38, of Redcar Road, Towcester, speeding; fined £356, surcharge £142, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on January 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DAVOOD ALEKOZAI, aged 24, of no fixed abode, four counts of being a registered sex offender who failed to comply with notification requirements;

MOHAMMED ALAMIN, aged 27, of Brookside Meadows, Northampton, criminal damage, failed to surrender to police; fined £80, compensation of £100, surcharge £32, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad