COURT ROUND-UP: Offenders from Northampton, Daventry, Wootton, Upton, Heyford and West Haddon
■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on December 28
LIAM COWDELL, aged 23, of no fixed abode; stole cigarette-related items of a value unknown from Bestway Cash & Carry; fined £40, surcharge to fund victim services £16, prosecution costs £85.
TROY HOGG, aged 24, of Neverley Court, Northampton, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £205, surcharge £80, costs £85.
JOSHUA OLIVER STREETON, aged 23, of Caledonian House, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £80, costs £60, fined £140.
■ These cases were heard on December 29
PATRICK ADEY, aged 25, of Cowper Court, Northampton, criminal damage, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress, harassment, failed to surrender to custody; community order with alcohol abstinence requirement for 120 days, fined £100, compensation of £100, surcharge £114, costs £100.
FLORIN BALOSU, aged 42, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, breached a court order; fined £50, costs £177.
MATTHEW DAVID HOWSE, aged 39, of Grafton Street, Northampton, stole bacon and egg bap to the value of £3.50 from Select Convenience, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £80, compensation of £3.50, costs £60.
■ These cases were heard on January 2
FLORIN BALOSU, aged 42, of Micklewell Lane, Northampton, breached a court order; 14 days in prison, costs £250.
RYAN CROWHURST, aged 24, of Flinters Close, Wootton, theft, assault by beating, two counts of criminal damage, threatening behaviour, threat to damage / destroy property, sent a Whatsapp message which was of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85..
THOMAS McKENZIE, of St John’s Avenue, Northampton, possession of cocaine and cannabis; fined £835, surcharge £333, costs £85.
CLAIRE MARIE SEXTON, aged 37, of Harebell Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £446, surcharge £178, six points.
ROTIMI WILLIAMS AIYEDOGBON, aged 48, of Thirlestane Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £768, surcharge £307, costs £90, six points.
HEZEKIAH SEUN AKINRINDE, aged 38, of Loyd Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £136, surcharge £54, three points.
EDUART BRIJA, aged 28, of Lion Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £160, surcharge £64, costs £90, six points.
ANDREJ CERNIAVSKIJ, aged 43, of Hembury Place, Northampton, speeding; fined £216, surcharge £86, costs £90, six points.
MARTIN JOHN JOHNSTON-SMITH, aged 48, of Morrison Park Road, West Haddon, speeding; fined £358, surcharge £143, costs £90, three points.
CORY ADAM JUDD, aged 23, of Spindle Close, Wootton, speeding; fined £172, surcharge £68, costs £90, three points.
ABRAHAM JAMES BUSARI, aged 45, of West Street, Upton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
TADAS MARCINKUS, aged 24, of Norton Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.
LINCOLN TAKUDZWA MUCHECHETERE, aged 30, of Drywell Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.
STEFAN POPESCU, aged 31, of Newlands, Daventry, speeding; fined £500, surcharge £200, costs £90, six points.
JADE EDWARDS, aged 31, of Stoneyhurst, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £80, costs £60.
MARK JOHN FARNISS, aged 52, of Station Road, Helmdon, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.
DIVYANKKUMAR PATEL, aged 33, of Artizan Road, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; fined £125, costs £60.
■ These cases were heard on January 3
DALE SHOOBRIDGE, aged 44, of Ericsson Close, Daventry, theft of a pedal cycle; community order, compensation of £900, surcharge £114, costs £320.
PETRU BIVOL, aged 30, of Stockmead Road, Northampton, drink driving; fined £810, compensation of £300, surcharge £324, costs £310, disqualified for 20 months.
ANTHONY SMALL, aged 47, of Upper Priory Street, Northampton, two counts of indecent exposure; 16 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.
JANE OAKES, aged 49, of Colwyn Road, Northampton, nine counts of failing to comply with a community protection notice by being drunk in a public place; fined £360, surcharge £144 costs £255.
JONATHAN PETER ADEY, aged 24, of Furnace Lane, Nether Heyford, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £120, costs £60.
ANTHONY ROBERT SHELTON, aged 40, of Boughton Green Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence; fined £250, surcharge £100, costs £300, six points.
■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.
Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.
Addresses included here are provided by Northamptonshire Magistrates' Court Service and are those given by the defendant. They are only withheld when there is a court order in place. Any queries in relation to the addresses should be directed to the court service. Click HERE or Google IPSO to find more about what to expect if you have appeared in court.