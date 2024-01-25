Assault, criminal damage, sending offensive SnapChat messages, shoplifting cases dealt with by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on January 10

JORDAN WELFORD, aged 30, of Weggs Farm Road, Northampton, breached a court order; 28 days in prison, prosecution costs £250.

SARAH JANE NOLAN, aged 43, of The Stour, Daventry, drove with no insurance; fined £207, surcharge to fund victim services £83, costs £85, six points.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

LIAM HODSON-HOBDAY, aged 30, of Archer Avenue, Braunston, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £350, surcharge £34, costs £85.

THOMAS DELANEY, aged 20, of Fengate Close, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £180, surcharge £72, costs £120, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

MATTHEW COTTRELL, aged 27, of no fixed abode, assault by beating, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; community order, costs £85.

■ These cases were heard on January 11

RYAN ROLFE, aged 30, of Grange Road, Northampton, criminal damage; conditionally discharged for six months, compensation £217.05, surcharge: £26, costs £85.

DARREN MARLING, aged 47, of Southgate Drive, Towcester, assault, criminal damage; 100 hours unpaid work, compensation of £350, surcharge £114, costs £300. .

COLIN MARSH, aged 40, of Chapel Lane, Maidford, drug driving; community order, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for three years.

NICHOLAS SHEEHAN, aged 36, of Portland Place, Northampton, theft of a pedal cycle; fine £120, compensation £899.99, surcharge £160, costs £300.

TOBY MULLEN, aged 24, of Chancellor Court, Northampton, sent SnapChat messages that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, knowingly / recklessly retained personal data without consent of controller; 100 hours unpaid work, fined £250, surcharge £114, costs £85. ,

RICHARD BOND, aged 60, of Upper High Street, Harpole, obstructed / resisted police; conditionally discharged for three months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MICHAL BOLIN, aged 36, of Victoria Gardens, Northampton, possession of amphetamine and cannabis; conditionally discharged for six months.

JAMES O'BEN, aged 59, of Cliftonville Court, Northampton, drink driving, no insurance; fined £346, surcharge: £138. costs £85, disqualified for three years.

RALUCA NITA, aged 32, of Bitten Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £250, costs £85, surcharge £100, six points.

JACK WALKER, aged 30, of Carey Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £120, surcharge £48, costs £85, six points.

JOHN HOWARD, aged 55, of no fixed abode, aggravated assault by beating of an emergency worker; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £85.

JACK RICHARD GROOM, aged 30, of Hesketh Crescent, Towcester, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; no insurance, speeding; fined £1,320, surcharge £528, costs £90, eight points.

MAKALA HARVEY, aged 22, of West Cotton Close, Northampton, drive while not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

EMMA JAYNE LOUGHRAN, aged 32, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90, three points.

MICHELLE MacKENZIE, aged 43, of Glebe Road, Boughton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

DEIMANTAS MARKAUSKAS, aged 35, of Holmleigh Close, Northampton, no insurance; fined £350, surcharge £140, costs £90, six points.

FELIX ANTHONY McCANN, aged 49, of Braybrooke Road, Arthingworth, speeding; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

MELANIE NAA L MENSAH, aged 22, of Timken Way South, Northampton, no insurance; fined £323, surcharge £129, costs £90, six points.

DARREN JERMEL MORRISON, aged 51, of Ringway, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

ADRIAN GEORGE NICOLAE, aged 35, of Trinity Avenue, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

OSATO OSAYANDE, aged 28, of Brickwell Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £400, surcharge £160, costs £90, six points.

ASHLEY JOHN PAINTER, aged 47, of Towcester Road, Silverstone, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL ADRIAN PAPROCKI, aged 22, of High Street, Guilsborough, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDER JAMES PARRY, aged 29, of Bluebell Rise, Grange Park, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, six points.

JOANNA MARIE PERRETT, aged 43, of Churchill Road, Earls Barton, speeding; fined £507, surcharge £202, costs £90, six points.

STEPHEN LESLIE RAWLINGS, aged 58, of Crofters Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £336, surcharge £134, costs £90, six points.

KARAJ ROMARIO, aged 29, of York Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

GIANI SAVATIN, aged 32, of Waverley Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £880, surcharge £352, costs £90, eight points.

LEO DAVID AGIM SEFA, aged 19, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, used a vehicle when the percentage of light through the front passenger window was less than 70 percent; fined £11, surcharge £4, costs £90.

SAGAR SIDHU, aged 27, of Bibury Crescent, Northampton, no insurance, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £492, surcharge £196, costs £90, eight points.

THOMAS ALEXANDER SOUTER, aged 32, of Middlewich Close, Daventry, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

EDUARD CRISTIAN TOMA, aged 29, of Turner Street, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £533, surcharge £213, costs £90, six points.

ISUS VASILEV, aged 19, of Stanhope Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

ALEXANDRU VLANGHIE, aged 32, of Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, passenger not wearing a seat belt; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90.

BENJAMIN JON WEST, aged 32, of Willow Tree Way, Moulton, wilfully obstructed a highway; fined £100, surcharge £40, costs £90.

KIERAN ROBERT WHARTON, aged 33, of Friars Crescent, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JOHN THOMAS WHITEHEAD, aged 43, of Parkfield Road, Brixworth, drove while not wearing a seat belt, unsecure load; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, three points.

GRACE CLARA WHITFORD, aged 23, of Lombardy Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £276, surcharge £110, costs £90, six points.

LEE WILDE, aged 25, of Purser Road, Northampton, rode an e-scooter with no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

PAUL WILLIAMS, aged 41, of Holly Road, Northampton, drove without due care and attention; fined £307, surcharge £122, costs £90, six points.

TAYLA MAY WRIGHT, aged 28, of Berrywood Drive, Northampton, speeding; fined £76, surcharge £30, costs £90, three points.

JOSEPH YOUNG, aged 22, of Watersmeet, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, six points.

DARREN GRENVILLE CARTER, aged 46, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for 12 months due to repeat offending.

IONELA SIMONA TURCA, aged 35, of Preston Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, not wearing a seat belt; fined £880, surcharge £440, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on January 12

KIMBERLEY HUTCHINGS, aged 29, of St Georges Avenue, Northampton, failed to comply with a community order; costs £60.

ANTHONY RAWLE, aged 32, of no fixed abode. stole three steaks of a value unknown from SAINSBURYS, stole machinery of a value unknown from a motor vehicle, committed an offence while a community order made; 17 weeks in prison.

LAWRENCE WATT, aged 34, of Gladstone Road, Northampton, criminal damage to a police vehicle, failed to surrender to custody, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison, failed to comply with a community order; seven weeks in prison, compensation of £150.

SIMON LAWRENCE, aged 27, of Semilong Road, Northampton, racially / religiously aggravated common assault, assault, stole chicken to the value of £2.25 from Sainsburys, 22 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.compensation of £150. surcharge £154, costs £85.

JAMES JEATER, aged 39, of Campbell Street, Northampton, possession of a knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, drunk and disorderly; six months in prison, costs £85.

JOHN CARVER, aged 36, of Lower Meadow Court, Northampton, breached sexual harm prevention order; 18 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, costs £85.

JAMIE BARNES, aged 36, of Tresham Green, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £46, surcharge £18, costs £85.

RODNEY NEAL, aged 41, of Shadowfax Drive, Northampton, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour causing harassment, alarm or distress; community order, compensation of £75, surcharge £114, costs £85. .

BRANDON COOKE, aged 27, of St Andrews Street, Northampton, assault by beating, criminal damage; six weeks in prison, compensation of £550,

TIFFANY CAIN, aged 24, of Lion Court, Northampton, speeding; fined £438, surcharge £175, costs £90, six points.

LESLAW PIOTR DAROCHA, aged 44, of Grassland Way, Northampton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone; fined £115, surcharge £46, costs £90, six points.

DEBORAH JAMES, aged 61, of Causeway, Great Billing, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £253, surcharge £101, costs £90, six points.

■ These cases were heard on January 13

GRAHAM COCHRANE, aged 45, of no fixed abode, possession of cannabis, obstructed / resisted police, failed to comply with a community order; 23 weeks in prison, surcharge £154, costs £85.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.