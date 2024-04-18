Threatening behaviour, criminal damage, shoplifting and fishing without a licence cases heard by magistrates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

■ These cases were heard by Northamptonshire magistrates on April 4

RICHARD FREEMAN, aged 39, of no fixed abode, stole cosmetics to the value of £179 from Boots; four weeks in prison, compensation of £179.

MICHAEL GAVIN, aged 20, of The Stour, Daventry, aggravated assault of a police officer by beating, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £120, surcharge £40, costs £85.

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

ARTURAS JANKAUSKAS, aged 29, of The Severn, Daventry, drove while disqualified, no insurance; 70 hours unpaid work, surcharge £114, costs £85, disqualified for 12 months.

ADNAM SALIM, aged 29, of Littlewood Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

YASMIN ROSE, aged 33, of Milton Way, Towcester, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

JASMINE WORTH, aged 33, of Milton Way, Towcester, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress; conditionally discharged for 12 months, surcharge £26, costs £85.

MARCIN GOLEBIOWSKI, aged 27, of St Matthews Parade, Northampton, criminal damage, possession of cocaine; fined £40, conditionally discharged for 12 months, compensation of £100, surcharge £26..

SIMON JOHN CAVE, aged 63, The Square, Upton, failed to comply with supervision requirements following release from prison; 14 days in prison, costs £60.

NICOLA JULIE McGILL, aged 32, of North Paddock Court, Northampton, failed to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison; fined £50, costs £60.

LAVRIS KOZLOVSKIS, aged 38, of Balfour Close, Northampton, fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Billing Aquadrome; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £135.

ALEKSANDRS STEPANS, aged 31, of Snowbell Square, Northampton, fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Billing Aquadrome; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £135.

RUSTAMS SVARCS, aged 19, of Snowbell Square, Northampton, fished otherwise than in accordance with a licence at Billing Aquadrome; fined £133, surcharge £53, costs £135.

SINGH BACHITTAR, aged 27, of Chiltern Way, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, defective brake light, speeding; fined £332, surcharge £132, costs £90, five points.

IAN PETER CLEMENT, aged 41, of Portland Place, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, defective lights; fined £586, surcharge £438, costs £90, six points.

NERISSAH ANELE DIMA, aged 26, of Swain Court, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

MUHAMMAD ADEL A S ELTABAL, aged 22, of Great Holme Court, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

JODEEN ANN HODGES, aged 42, of Marburg Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

DANIEL KOWALEWSKI, aged 29, of Eastfield Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

RITVARS LOGINS, aged 39, of Stanley Road, Northampton, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance; fined £593, surcharge £237, costs £90, six points.

VIDREAL MUNTANU MINALTA, aged 32, of Hester Street, Northampton, speeding; fined £40, surcharge £16, costs £90, three points.

JOSHUA CALLUM OAKENSEN, aged 26, of Banbury Road, Brackley, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, five points.

JENNIE PATRICIA SARJANTSON, aged 48, of Cub Close, Bugbrooke, speeding; fined £53. surcharge £21, costs £90, three points.

MICHAL SWIECICKI, aged 39, of Delta Way, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

SAMANTHA LOUISE TAYLOR, aged 36, of Newington Road, Northampton, speeding; fined £440, surcharge £176, costs £90, four points.

ADRIAN TURVEY, aged 58, of Pether Avenue, Brackley, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, six points.

FLORIN FERNANDO VESA, aged 23, of Humber Close, Northampton, speeding; fined £220, surcharge £88, costs £90, three points.

EMMA JOANNE WILLIAMS, aged 35, of West Ridge, Northampton, drove without due care and attention, no insurance; fined £200, surcharge £80, costs £90, six points.

VICTORIA ELIZABETH WILSON, aged 39, of High Street, Weedon, speeding; fined £66, surcharge £26, costs £90, three points.

GREGORY JOHN TAYLOR, aged 42, of St Johns Close, Daventry, failed to give information relating identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

AISABOR DAMISA UKPOKOLO, aged 35, of Thurspit Place, Northampton, failed to give information identifying a driver alleged to be guilty of an offence; fined £660, surcharge £264, costs £90, disqualified for six months due to repeat offending.

■ These cases were heard on April 5

TERRANCE ANDREW DYMOKE, aged 34, of no fixed abode, breached a court order; 20 days in prison, costs £50.

JAKE GENT, aged 33, of Sidebrook Court, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; 26 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

JOSEPH MARTIN PAYNE, aged 35, of Winnington Close, Northampton, failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order; eight months in prison suspended for 18 months, costs £60.

■ This case was heard on April 6

GAVIN SCARROTT, aged 39, of no fixed abode, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause a person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them, failed to surrender to custody; community order, surcharge £114.

■ We understand that some people may be angry or upset to see their name and address published here but covering court cases acts as a deterrent against crime and it is important that justice is being seen to be done.

Under English Law, it is a general principle that criminal court proceedings for adults should be held openly and in public. Verdicts and sentences are normally given out in open court and so are in the public domain. Newspapers such as ours therefore have the right to publish outcomes of all such criminal court cases.